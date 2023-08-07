OBITUARY: Renata “Nott” Maney

Renata “Nott” Maney, age 43, passed away on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at her residence after an extended illness.

She is survived by her children, Jonah (Porschea), LaTyra, and Josiah Maney; mother, Ramona Standingdeer; biological father, Richard “Twidge” Welch; sister, Ursula Millsaps; brothers, Richard “Duck” Welch and Lee Standingdeer; niece, Estella (Damien) Litzinger; nephews, Gabriel “Gabe” and Aiden Millsaps; aunt, Dean Teesatuskie; uncles, Don Smiley and Roy Teesatuskie; and many cousins also survive.

Renata is preceded in death by her Dad, Kenneth Standingdeer; Mamaw, Estella Teesatuskie; aunt, Rosalie “Rosie” Teesatuskie Smiley; and uncles, Raymond, Richard, Reuben Teesatuskie, and David Arch.

A visitation will be held on Monday, Aug. 7 at Yellowhill Baptist Church beginning at 5 p.m. Renata will remain at the church until the hour of service at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8, with Foreman Bradley and Scott Chekelelee officiating. Burial will be in the Kenneth Standingdeer Family Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jonah Maney, Gabe Millsaps, Richard “Duck” Welch, Jonah Teesatuskie, Gavin Teesatuskie, and Josiah “Siah” Maney. Honorary Pallbearer will be Aiden Millsaps. In consideration of the family’s wishes, please be sober and clear-minded if you plan on attending the visitation or services. We appreciate your corporation.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.