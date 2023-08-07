OBITUARY: Allen “Big Fig” Sequoyah

Allen “Big Fig” Sequoyah, age 67, formerly of the Yellowhill Community, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023.

He is survived by his children, Brandy Sequoyah and Ryan (Teresa) Sequoyah; brother, Verlin Sequoyah; sisters, Gail Panther and Lou Bowman; six grandchildren, Nia Sequoyah, Kenton Hill, Tyruss Thompson, Nikolai Thompson, Laylah Thompson, and Elli Thompson; three special grandchildren, Eli Lanning, Alex Mato Lopez, and Shelby Hornbuckle; nieces, Sissy Sequoyah and Falon Sequoyah; nephews, Verlin Sequoyah Jr., Waylon Sequoyah, Brian Sequoyah, and Denny Sequoyah.

Allen is preceded in death by his parents, Sonny and Marie (Crow) Sequoyah; and brother, Hank Sequoyah.

Allen, better known as “Big Fig”, will always be remembered for his many years working for the Boys Club. He also volunteered his time working with the youth in free style wrestling. He was also a father figure to many. He lived life to the fullest and he always cheered on his grandchildren’s achievements. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

A formal funeral service was held on Saturday, Aug. 5 at Yellowhill Baptist Church with Larry Perry and Ben Reed officiating. Burial was in the Crow Family Cemetery. Pallbearers were Tyruss Thompson, Nikolai Thompson, Verlin Sequoyah Jr., Brian Sequoyah, Eli Lanning, Waylon Sequoyah, and Will Davis. Honorary Pallbearers were Darrell Lambert and Justin Rho.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.