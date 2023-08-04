New Kituwah, Cherokee Central sign MOU on middle school sports

The Superintendent of Cherokee Central Schools (CCS) and the Superintendent of New Kituwah Academy (NKA) entered a Memorandum of Understanding on Thursday, Aug. 3 which will allow students of New Kituwah Academy to participate in middle school sports.

Kylie Crowe Shuler, the superintendent of New Kituwah Academy stated, “This is a wonderful opportunity for our sixth grade students. In the past, if the child wanted to participate in sports, they had to leave NKA and enroll in another school. This will allow our students to graduate from NKA while still getting that opportunity. We are grateful for the collaboration between the schools.”

Previously, the North Carolina Athletic Association (NCHSAA) had stipulations that prohibited non-attending or enrolled students from other smaller schools, like New Kituwah Academy, to participate in middle school sports. Recent changes to the NCHSAA for high school sports concerning home schooled/private schools students prompted more investigation. Middle school rules often follow high school recommendations.

Crystal Carpenter, principal at New Kituwah Academy took the lead and reached out to CCS. The proposal was met positively by Consuela Girty, superintendent of Cherokee Central Schools, Cherokee Middle School Principal Joel Creasman, and Cherokee Middle School Vice Principal Keith Pinnix.

Superintendent Girty commented that, “Cherokee Central Schools welcomes the opportunity to partner with New Kituwah Academy and provide an opportunity to enhance the educational experience of our Cherokee children. I am excited about the conversations of collaboration that have started and look forward to other opportunities that may boost this educational partnership”.

The opening paragraph of the Memorandum of Understanding is very telling about the willingness and need for collaboration in the effort for programs, entities, and schools to educate the whole child. “By sharing resources and working together, both parties can enhance various aspects of education, including physical education and sports participation. This cooperative effort can lead to improved opportunities for tribal members and students, fostering a sense of community and progress between the two schools.”