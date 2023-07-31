OBITUARY: May Belle Watty

May Belle Watty, age 73, passed away at her home on Saturday, July 29, 2023, after an extended illness.

She is survived by her son, Evan Watty; three grandchildren, Ezekiel Sequoyah, Jeshua Lossiah, and Zechariah Sequoyah; several nieces, nephews, cousins and their families, whom she loved very much, along with special friends, Pat Panther and Hazel Howell who helped care for her.

May Belle is preceded in death by her parents, Stephen Watty and Rachel Tooni Watty; companion, Thomas Kelly Welch; brothers, Johnny Watty, Samuel Watty, Quincy Watty, Joseph Watty, and Andy Watty; sisters, Yonnie Hill, Winnie Long, Lorrene Arch; and infant, Nannie Sue.

May Belle dedicated 30 of service to the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. May Belle was the last remaining child of Stephen and Rachel T. Watty. She was welcomed home by her parents, siblings and her loving Companion, Tommy.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 1 at Straight Fork Baptist Church beginning at 5 p.m. May Belle will remain at the church until the hour of service at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2 with Harley Maney officiating. Burial will be in the Watty Family Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Evan Watty, Bryce Ledford, Justin Montelongo, Seth Ledford, Josh Taylor, and Ray Montelongo. Honorary Pallbearers will be Ezekiel Sequoyah, Jeshua Lossiah, and Zechariah Sequoyah.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.