Lena Annie Queen Wilson, age 51, passed away at her home on Tuesday, July 25, 2033.

She is survived by her daughter, Christina Diego; four sisters, Johnnie Sue Queen, Tammy Queen, Kina Armachain, and Mary Sherrill; two brothers, Tom Queen and Jasper Queen; two aunts, Jessie Wildcat (Quincy) and Myrtle Bird; one uncle, Edwin Bird; and several nieces and nephews.

Lena is preceded in death by her sister, Rebecca Toineeta; maternal mother, Julia Queen; and aunts, Rita Wildcatt and Margaret Lossie.

A visitation was held on Saturday, July 29.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.