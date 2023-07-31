OBITUARY: Katherine Elizabeth Smith (Kat)

Katherine Elizabeth Smith (Kat), age 84, born on Jan. 8,1939, went to meet her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, July 29, 2023.

Katherine was the daughter of the late Russell and Elizabeth “Lizzie” French Smith. Katherine lived in the Painttown Community. Alongside her parents, she was a business owner for most of her life. She owned and operated the Broken Arrow Motel, which later become the Broken Arrow apartments. With her siblings and several other individuals in the community, Katherine was on her mother’s traveling square dance team performing at various locations. At a very young age, her mother taught her how to play the guitar and later in life she became adept to playing the banjo as well. She was a proficient self-taught crocheter using yarn and thread making many beautiful items for family and friends. She was also a die-hard Atlanta Braves fan and if there wasn’t a game on television you could find her watching Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy, or Steve Harvey while working a crossword or jigsaw puzzle.

Even though she never married or had children, Katherine was very family-oriented helping take care of most of her nieces and nephews while they were growing up as well as her sister Maxine upon the death of her parents. Katherine was of the Baptist faith and a member of Big Cove Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, Katherine was proceeded in death by her brothers, Manuel Smith and Samuel Smith; her sisters, Dyxye Parker, Shirlene Smith, Maxine Smith, Mary Smith McCoy, Lucy McLaughlin; two nephews, Joey Parker and Rick McCoy; sister-in-law, Joyce Smith; brother-in-law, Jerome Parker; great nephew, Bill Smith; and close friend, Babe Cabe.

She is survived by a niece whom she raised as her own, Lizzie McCoy Bernal and her husband German Bernal who were also her caregivers and their children whom she considered her grandchildren, Malaciah Taylor (Amanda), Colby Yañez (Justice), Omar Yañez (Cece), and Sidnie Yañez.; grandchildren, Evelyn, Gracelyn, Yajaira, Myles, Marvin, Raelyn, Lucas, Taige, Tawodi, Jayla, and Ryn. She is also survived by a brother, Kenneth “Feet” Smith; nieces and nephews, Vikki Smith, Terry Smith, Lisa Penick(Charles), Deidra Fowler, Myra Cloer(Mike), Kym Parker, Eddie Smith(Nellie), and Pam Smith; great nieces and nephews, Amanda Moore, Sam Wolfe, Rachel Taylor, Keisha Lambert, Eli McCoy, Cody Smith, Brandy Smith, Samantha Smith, Tabby Smith, Kristina Cloer, and Sydney Bird and their families as well as many cousins and other extended family members.

Visitation will be at Macedonia Baptist Church on Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., and the funeral service Wednesday, Aug. 2 starting at 2 p.m. at Macedonia Baptist Church with Pastor Danny Conseen officiating. Burial will be in the Russell Smith family cemetery located at 5751 Wolftown Rd. Pallbearers will be Malaciah Taylor, Omar Yañez, Sam Wolfe, Steven Lambert, Dezmond Shelton, Wyatt Moore, Steve Swayney, and Eli McCoy.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.