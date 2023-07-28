OBITUARY: Craigan STAN Wildcat

Craigan STAN Wildcat, 42, of Cherokee, went home to be with the Lord Thursday July 27, 2023. A native of Cherokee, he was the son of Quincey Wildcat and Jessie Wildcat both of Cherokee.

He was preceded in death by grandparents, Andy Sherrill, Annie Bird Sherrill, Donile Wildcat, Louiza Ben Wildcat; uncles, Lee Bird, David Bird, and John Ute Sherrill; and aunts, Margaret Lossiah, Rita Wildcat, Julia Queen, and Nancy Wildcat Biddix.

In addition to his parents, he is also survived by a foster sister, Kina Armachain; brothers, Timpson Wildcat, and Max Kern; sisters, Kimberly Wildcat, and Nevaeh Wildcat; children, Jessie Ann Wildcat, Craigan Stan Wildcat Jr., Taylor Marie Wildcat, Melissa Wildcat, Alexander Cain Smith-Cabe, Louisa Ann Wildcat, and James Wildcat; wife, Rachel Driver; great uncle, Edwin Bird; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1 at Acquoni Baptist Chapel. Brother Scotty Chekelelee will officiate with burial at Sherrill/Wildcat Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m. Monday, July 31 at the Church.