Little River Trail to close for repairs July 31   

GATLINBURG, Tenn.— Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced that Little River Trail will be closed from July 31 through Sept. 7 for trail repair and rehabilitation.

Little River Trail and backcountry campsites 24 and 30 will be closed Monday through Thursday each week. The trail and backcountry campsites will reopen to visitors Fridays through Sundays and on federal holidays. Trail crews will open sections of the trail in stages as work progresses.

The closure is required while crews use heavy equipment to reestablish the drainage system along the trail, which is part of an old roadbed. Little River Trail, which starts in the Elkmont area, offers a wide, easily navigable path through the forest. The trail work will improve accessibility for visitors.

For more information about temporary road and trail closures, please visit the park’s Current Road, Facility, Trail & Backcountry Updates webpage.