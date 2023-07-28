Cherokee Middle School will be cell phone-free

Note: Following is a letter and information sent to parents of Cherokee Middle School from Joel Creasman, CMS principal.

Cherokee Middle School is writing to share the exciting news that we are partnering with Yondr to make our school a cell phone-free space beginning on the first day of school Aug. 7, 2023.

We understand that mobile phones are a great utility, but mobile phone use has increasingly become a source of distraction, while promoting anti-social behavior and a source of conflict both at home and at school. Some of the discipline issues that result from students having their phones on school grounds is cyberbullying, refusal to do work, and the distribution of inappropriate content.

Cherokee Middle School believes in maintaining a safe and effective educational environment for all of its students. Research shows that the mere presence of mobiles in the classroom can be detrimental to student performance. According to a survey and report from Common Sense Media that involved 1,240 interviews with parents and their 12 to 18-year-old children, 50% of teens feel attached to their mobile devices, and 59 percent of their parents agree that their kids have a problem putting their devices down (U.S. News & World Report).

Yondr is currently used across the world in hundreds of classrooms and schools, at concerts, comedy shows, weddings and special events of all kinds. The goal of these spaces is to encourage people to engage with each other and their surroundings.

The Yondr program employs a simple, easy-to-use case that stores a mobile and requires an unlocking base to open. When students enter the school grounds they will place their phone in a Yondr case which is then locked. Students maintain possession of their phones but will but will not be able to use them until they are unlocked at the end of the day. During lessons that require or would be enriched by the use of mobile phones, unlocking stations would be provided for educational purposes.

We believe this will allow our students to be:

Engaged in classroom activities and assignments

Engage more successfully in completing classwork

Less likely to engage in conversations around bullying

Less likely to be distracted and procrastinate on assignments in class

In an effort to best serve your child, we will need your full support in the adoption of the Yondr program at our school. We want to assure families that you can reach your students at the Front Office by calling 828-554-5026.

It is important that the students do not feel like their phone is trapped, however, some students will struggle during this transition period. We thank you for your continued support in ensuring a safe and healthy learning environment for our students. Please take time to read the additional information attached: Frequently Asked Questions, Student Phones Protocol and Guidelines. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact the school directly.

Sincerely,

Joel Creasman, Principal

Cherokee Middle School

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has Cherokee Middle School decided to use the Yondr system?

We want our students to be engaged in their learning and in appropriate interpersonal social interaction throughout the day. Phones have become a distraction within the school day for many students, and for teachers who have to constantly monitor students for phone use during class and school activities. Additionally, the school has seen an increase in discipline related to cyberbullying and the circulation of inappropriate videos and pictures. The Yondr system simply assists the school in enforcing the policy currently in place regarding phones on campus.

What if I want to reach my child during the school day?

We want our students to be engaged in their learning. Please contact the main office if you need to contact your child during the school day. Students are also each assigned a laptop and have access to email throughout the day.

Will my child’s phone be locked away?

Current CMS policy is for student’s phones to be turned off and put away in a backpack during the school day between 7:30 am and 3:00 pm. The Yondr pouch does not change the policy, instead, it is a tool to help enforce it. Your child will put their phone in the Yondr pouch and keep it with them, in their backpack, throughout the instructional day. When the final bell rings, students will unlock the pouch to access their phones.

Will my student’s phone be safe?

Students are in possession of their phones-in their Yondr pouch- for the entire school day. We will advise students to store the pouch in their backpacks where it is completely safe. The pouch is made of a soft fabric padding that protects the phone while stored.

I have a tracker on my child’s phone, does it have to be off during the day?

Current CMS policy is that a student’s phone is turned off and put away in a backpack. However, as long as the phone is in the pouch and not interfering with the instructional day, a student can either turn it off, put it on airplane mode, or put it on silent.

Does this apply to smartwatches and other devices like Airpods?

CMS does not currently restrict the use of smartwatches. However, students will be required to store their Airpods in the pouch with their phones. If a student misuses their smartwatch, they could be required to store it in the pouch (on a case-by-case basis depending on the level of misuse).

What if there is a school emergency?

In case of a school emergency, we direct our student to safety first, following our school emergency preparedness protocol.

In the event of an emergency lockdown, school staff will direct students according to emergency preparedness protocol. Student cell phone use during this time has the potential to endanger the safety of the student using the phone and all students and staff within that classroom.

It is the advisement of National School Safety and Security Services, that cell phone use during an emergency creates a less safe school emergency response. Specifically:

Cell phone use during crisis management overloads telephone systems and renders them useless.

Calls, texts, and other outside communications have the potential to alert a dangerous individual to the location of students and staff during a lockdown.

Cell phone use accelerates the unintentional (and potentially intentional) spread of misinformation, rumors, and fear.

Cell phone use, texting, and other outside communications by students during a crisis also have the potential to cause parents to flock to school at a time when school and evacuations, emergency response, and/or other tactical or safety reasons. This could delay or otherwise hinder timely and efficient parent-student reunification. It could also potentially put parents in a zone of harm.

CMS STUDENT PHONE PROTOCOL & GUIDELINES

Cell phones, smartwatches, and earbuds are not to be used during the school day. Every student is assigned a personal Yondr Pouch. While the Yondr Pouch is considered school property, students will carry their designated pouch with them throughout the day and turn them into their homeroom teacher.

DAILY PROCESS

As students Enter the School Building, they will:

Turn their phone off. Place their phone/smartwatch/earbuds inside their Pouch and secure it in front of school staff. Be responsible for carrying or storing their Pouch.

As students Exit the School Building, they will:

Unlock their Pouch. Remove their phone/smartwatch/earbuds. Close their Pouch and leave it with their homeroom teacher.

*Students arriving late or leaving early will lock/unlock their phone/smartwatch/ear buds in the Middle School Office/Vestibule.

DAMAGED/LOST/FORGOTTEN POUCHES

Damaged Pouch

If a Yondr Pouch is ripped, cut, torn, damaged, signs of force to the black button on the back or opened in any way other than prescribed by the district:

The student/their caregiver is responsible for purchasing a new Pouch ($15 USD)

The student also serves a 3:00-4:30 P.M. detention on that day and cannot attend clubs, sports, dances or any extracurriculars that day.

Ripped

Cut

Torn

Inappropriate markings

Bent/cut pin

Signs of force to black button on flap

Lost Pouch

If a student loses their Pouch, the student/their caregiver is responsible for purchasing a new Pouch ($15 USD).

STUDENTS WHO ARE TARDY TO SCHOOL OR LEAVING EARLY

Before students Exit the School Building, they will:

Sign out in the Middle School Office. Unlock their Pouch. Remove their phone/smartwatch/earbuds. Close their Pouch and LEAVE IT on the table until they return.

As students Enter the School Building, they will:

Sign in through the Middle School Office. Turn their phone off. Place their phone/smartwatch/earbuds inside their Pouch and secure it in front of school staff. Be responsible for carrying or storing their Pouch.

*This process will be under review during the first five weeks of school.

PHONE USE PROGRESSIVE DISCIPLINE

Failure to comply with the district’s cell phone policy:

1st offense

If a phone is seen (or heard) in a classroom/hallway/school space during school hours:

The phone is immediately given to the adult in the space for the entirety of the day and can be picked up in the Middle School Office at the end of the day.

If the phone isn’t immediately given to the adult, the phone will be confiscated by someone from the administrative team. The phone will remain in the Middle School Office until a caregiver comes to pick it up.

2nd offense

If a phone is seen (or heard) in a classroom/hallway/school space during school hours:

The phone is immediately given to the adult and a parent/caregiver needs to pick up the phone in the Middle School Office at the end of the school day.

Student serves 3:00-4:30 P.M. detention on that day and cannot attend clubs, sports, dances or any extracurriculars that day.

If the phone isn’t immediately given to the adult, the phone will be confiscated by someone from the administrative team. The phone will remain in the Middle School Office until a caregiver comes to pick it up. Student serves In-School Suspension on that day and 3:00-4:30 P.M. detention. Students cannot attend clubs, sports, dances or any extracurriculars that day.

3rd offense

If a phone is seen (or heard) in a classroom/hallway/school space during school hours:

The phone is immediately given to the adult and a parent/caregiver needs to pick up the phone in the Middle School Office at the end of the school day.

Student serves In-School Suspension on that day and cannot attend clubs, sports, dances or any extracurriculars that day.

If the phone isn’t immediately given to the adult, the phone will be confiscated by someone from the administrative team. The phone will remain in the High School Office until a caregiver comes to pick it up. Student serves an Out-of-School Suspension and cannot attend clubs, sports, dances or any extracurriculars while suspended.

Damage to Yondr Pouch

If a Yondr Pouch is ripped, cut, torn, damaged, shows signs of force to the black button on the back or opened in any way other than prescribed by the district: