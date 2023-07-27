Upcoming road work near Wiley Oakley Bridge on the Spur 

GATLINBURG, Tenn.— Great Smoky Mountains National Park engineers and an engineering consulting firm will perform geotechnical drilling near Wiley Oakley Bridge along the Spur Road starting July 31. The work will last about one week.

The drilling will occur in the area around Wiley Oakley Drive, including on both sides of the Spur. The work is off the road and will not require lane closures or other traffic control. Signs on the road will alert drivers that equipment and workers will be present. In the event heavy machinery needs to cross the road, slow-moving vehicles with flashing lights will safely control traffic.

Engineers will use the data collected from the drilling to better understand the subsurface conditions before the Wiley Oakley Bridge is replaced.

For more information about temporary road and trail closures, please visit the park’s Current Road, Facility, Trail & Backcountry Updates webpage.