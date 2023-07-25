OBITUARY: Mary Ann Fortenberry

Mary Ann Fortenberry, age 56, of the Little Snowbird Community of Graham County, passed away on Monday, July 24, 2023 at her home. She was born on Jan. 24, 1967 at Cherokee Indian Hospital to the late Joseph N. Jumper and Louisa Wachacha Grindstaff.

She is survived by her spouse, Darrell Fortenberry; two daughters, Sasha Jumper and Senea Fortenberry; a special nephew, Riley Crowe (Emma); two grandchildren, Hermione Sampson and Ryder Fortenberry; three sisters, Sandra Teesateskie (late Ronnie Teesateskie), Maureen Jumper, Terry Grindstaff; one brother, DJ Grindstaff (Lacy); aunt, Cindy Wachacha; and several nieces and nephews, all of Graham County.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her granddaughter, Maverick Sampson, and sister, Mareena Jumper.

Mary was a fluent Cherokee speaker and a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 26 at Zion Hill Baptist Church beginning at 6 p.m. Mary will remain at the church until the hour of service on Thursday, July 27 at 12 p.m. Pastor Noah Crowe will officiate. Burial will follow the services at the Ledford Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Riley Crowe, Elijah Wachacha, DJ Grindstaff, Alex Sneed, Jordan Sampson, and JR Panther.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.