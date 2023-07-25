OBITUARY: Justin Lee Wildcat

Justin Lee Wildcat, age 35, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Monday, July 24, 2023.

He is the son of Vera Wildcat and the late John Wayne Wildcat. Also surviving are his children, Lucas, Avianna, Kaydence, and Kensi Wildcat; brother, Lamar “Sty” Wildcat; sisters, Janice “Shelly” Sutton, Stephanie “Stuff” Wildcat, and Mary Ann Swayney; several nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.

In addition to his father, Justin is preceded in death by his grandmother, Ella Mae Pheasant Sequoyah; aunts, Mary Swayney, Rachel Mathis, and Marie Carroll; uncles, Amoneeta “Jr” Sequoyah, Ben Swayney; and nephew, Christoper Lamar Sutton.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 26 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Scott Chekelelee will officiate a short funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial will immediately follow in the Wildcat Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Mike Rich, Benji Swayney, Dave Maney, Richie Maney, Lee Franks, and Tim Luge. Honorary Pallbearers will be Lucas Wildcat, Lamar “Sty” Wildcat, and JT Wildcat.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.