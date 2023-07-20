OBITUARY: Camden Nathaniel-Lee Ford

Sunday, July 16, 2023 will forever be a day that our hearts will be forever broken. On this day, our sweet baby boy Camden Nathaniel-Lee Ford went to be with our Lord and Savior.

Camden was born Oct. 16, 2020. He was a sweet, loving, and mischievous 2-year-old. He was the light of his momma’s eye and his brother’s Karlyle best friend.

Camden loved dinosaurs, cars, and watching “Bluey” and “The Mario Movie”. Camden was growing and learning so much. He loves going to school and seeing his teachers, Chole and Steph.

Camden and Karlyle were two peas in a pod. You did not see one without the other. As his brother grows, we will always tell him stories about his twin.

Camden is survived by his momma, Savannah Ford; one sister, Nevia; twin brother, Karlyle; grandparents, Brandy Ford of Blount County, Tenn., Tiara Howard and Ronnie Nicholson; aunts Madilyn, Sarah, and Kadience Smith of the home. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins between Tennessee and North Carolina as well as his Mamaw Corky Swayney of Cherokee and Jeannie Abbott and Pam Clampet of Blount County, Tenn.

Camden was greeted at Heaven’s gate by his Papaws, Toby Smith, Billy Joe Swayney, and Paul Clampet.

A celebration of his sweet life will be held on Saturday, July 22 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Cherokee Baptist Church. Arron Langston, of The Pecks Church, will be officiating.