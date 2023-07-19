OBITUARY: Kendra Alyse Crowe

Kendra Alyse Crowe, age 29, of Whittier, N.C., passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. She is the daughter of Donovan Dean and Denise (Ashenfelter) Crowe.

Also surviving are Kendra’s Children, Aurora Ta Ki-Ni, Theseus Uli-Sti-Gwo, and Kratos Tulagaq Crowe; brothers, Hez Crowe (Taylor), Montana Beasley, Dwayne Long; sister, Dakota Crowe; aunt, Tabitha (Andre) Brown; uncles, Joseph Eagleman, Dallas Crowe, and Donovan “Dodie” Crowe (Pam); nieces and nephews, Salem Crowe, Saige Crowe, River Beasley, Sunny Beasley, Kenzie Eagleman, Kele Eagleman, Joseph Eagleman, and Isaac Crowe.

Kendra was preceded in death by her grandmother, Phyllis Ashenfelter; aunt, Sunny “Cricket” Crowe; and grandpas, Sunny Crowe and Arnold Ashenfelter.

A visitation will be held in the chapel of Long House Funeral Home on Thursday, July 20 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Kendra will be taken to the Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints (Whittier) on Friday, July 21. A formal funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. Burial will be in the Hornbuckle Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Donovan Crowe, Andre Brown, Dallas Crowe, and Hez Crowe. Honorary Pallbearer will be Isaac Crowe.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.