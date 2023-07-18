OBITUARY: Charissa Anne Newman

Charissa Anne Newman, age 39, of Cherokee, N.C., passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 7, 2023 in Denver, Colo.

She is the daughter of Douglas Newman and Julie Smith. Also surviving are siblings, Jon Smith, Jessica Newman, Jaimee Smith, Danielle Newman, and Corina Newman; uncles, Rick Smith, Gregory Smith, Jon Smith, Jim Smith, Robin Lambert, Mike Rich, and Shawn Rich; aunt, Crystal Rich; friend, Tashawna Cunningham; cousin, Haley Smith; and niece, Jozie Smith.

Charissa was preceded in death by her brother, Jonathon Newman; grandmother, Mary Anne Rich; grandpa, Frank Rich; cousin, Kyle Smith; uncle, Jon Smith; and aunt, Monica Singer.

No services are planned at this time. Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.