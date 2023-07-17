OBITUARY: Brooks Allen Smith “Lil Bu”

Infant Brooks Allen Smith “Lil Bu” was born into the Arm of the Angels, Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at Harris Regional Hospital in Sylva, N.C.

He was the infant son of Buford Smith and Kendall Jackson and the grandson of Buford and Jessie Smith and Ugina “Bean” Harlan.

He was the great-grandson of Jennifer Jackson. He is also survived by his four brothers, Kyndrick “Kenny” Watty-Jackson, JR Smith, Tso Smith, and Maddox Smith; and four sisters, Ashlee Smith, McKenna Smith, Ele Smith, and Laney Dugan.

He was preceded in death by his great-grandfather, Eugene Harlan; an uncle, Greg Smith; an aunt, Angela Ledford-Jackson; and a sister, Brook Leighanne Smith.

“Lil Bu” weighed 6lbs and was 17½ inches long.

Graveside Services will be held at Jarrett Blythe Cemetery on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at 10 a.m., with the Brother Harley Maney presiding. The family will receive friends after the service at Ugina “Bean” Harlan’s Home.