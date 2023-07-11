OBITUARY: Darlene Lossiah

Darlene Lossiah, known to everyone as Squinnie, passed away on Saturday, July 8, 2023.

She graduated from Cherokee High School in 1973 and was a proud Lady Brave basketball player. She worked for many years as a teacher’s aide in the Cherokee school system where she worked and cared for many children. After retirement from the school system, she was a caretaker for her mother and other family. She was a member of Old Antioch Baptist Church where she loved attending. She was known for her sense of humor and love for her big family.

She is preceded in death by her father, Eli Jonas Lossiah; mother, Merle Crowe Lossiah; maternal grandparents, Albert and Regina Crowe; one brother, Jason “Crowbar” Crow; a nephew, Desmond “Dez” Crowe; and husband, Johny Bird.

She is survived by her sister, Charlotte Woochie George; brothers, Bunsey Crowe and Danny Crowe; nephews, Aaron, AJ, Eli, Gabe, Aiden, Fabian Crowe; niece, Brooke Lossiah; and many friends, cousins and extended family.

She will be brought to Old Antioch Baptist Church on Tuesday, July 11 at 4 p.m. for family visitation, and the visitation services will be from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Bear Lambert will officiate over services. The funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 11 at 11 a.m. at Antioch Baptist Church. Burial will be in Crowes Family Cemetery immediately following the funeral. Pallbearers will be her nephews and family.