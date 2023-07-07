OBITUARY: Errol Randall Long

Errol Randall Long, 42, of Cherokee, N.C., went home to be with the Lord, Wednesday July 5, 2023. He was the son of Fay Bird and the late Randall “Mooch” Long.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Sallie Crowe; paternal grandparents, Pauline and “Moon” Long; and a brother, Chase Crowe.

He leaves behind one son, Corbin Long Wolfe; three sisters, Kelly Long Sampson (John), Janna Bird (Cricket), and Grace Bird (Kyle); two brothers, John Bird Jr. and Kirsh Bird; several nieces and nephews; three great-nephews; his significant other, Lady Bird Powell; and his little buddy, Matthew.

Errol was an avid fisherman and craftsman who enjoyed listening to music, riding the woods, and working with rock. Errol was known for his sense of humor and will be dearly missed by anyone who crossed his path.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, July 9 at Yellowhill Baptist Church. Harley Maney will officiate with burial is following at the Long Cemetery on Big Witch Road. The family will receive friends Saturday, July 8 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Yellowhill Baptist Church.

Pallbearers will be Kirsh Bird, Eddie Bird, Cricket Driver, Kyle Pheasant, Chelis Santoyo, and Marcus Owle. Honorary Pallbearers will be Derrick Cucumber, Carter Norris, and Xaldin Bird

All singers are invited.