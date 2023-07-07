Laurel Falls Trail to close July 11 for tree removal and bridge repair 

GATLINBURG, Tenn.— Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced a temporary one-day closure of Laurel Falls Trail on Tuesday, July 11 while trail crews remove downed trees and repair damages to the bridge.

A tree came down on the bridge at Laurel Falls, blocking the route and damaging the bridge’s handrails. To safely remove the tree and make necessary repairs, trail crews will need a full closure of the area. They will also remove other downed trees along the trail while the closure is in place.

Hikers will not be able to access the falls from the Laurel Falls trailhead, Little Greenbrier Trail, or Cove Mountain Trail. Park rangers and volunteers will provide information and alternative hiking destinations to visitors in the Laurel Falls parking lot on the day of the closure. In case of inclement weather on July 11, park officials may close the trail on Wednesday, July 12.

For more information about temporary road and trail closures, please visit the park’s Current Road, Facility, Trail & Backcountry Updates webpage.