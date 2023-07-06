OBITUARY: Abraham “Abe” Queen

Abraham “Abe” Queen, 66, of the Painttown Community, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at his home after an extended illness.

Abe was an active member of the community. He retired from the Tribe with 30 plus years, working with the wood program, plowed gardens for the elders and disabled, and Cherokee Bottled Water. He was an active member of the community garden and free labor for various communities. He enjoyed playing Men’s League Basketball “Rough Creek” Team, boxing, coached little league teams and always volunteering for community events. He played Wolftown Indian ball and later enjoyed watching his son and grandson. His love and humor will be missed by many family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Lula “Lou” Jackson; son, Abe Jackson (Sarella); daughter, Sharlotte Oueen-Jackson; one sister, Cindy Queen; one brother, Lawrence Queen (Sharon); one aunt, Myrtle Bird; grandchildren, Brenn Si Jackson (Kalista) and Kaniah James (Dorian); and great-grandchildren, Onyx Martens and Amari-Pierce “AP” Jackson.

He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and loved ones he enjoyed spending time with.

Abe was preceded in death by his mother, Minnie Queen Smith; his father Edgar A. Smith; three brothers, Alan Boyd Queen, Wesley Queen, and Kevin Smith; and great-granddaughter, Ocean Crowe.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 7 at 4 p.m. at the Cherokee Methodist Church. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, July 8 at 1 p.m. Pastor Scotty Chekelelee will officiate. Burial will follow at the Bigmeat Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be the following: Abe and Brenn Si Jackson, Dwayne “Tuff” Jackson, Robert “Toad” Arch, Will Arch, Stanley Queen, Joseph Smith, and other nephews and friends.

Special thanks to those who took care of him: Cherokee Hospital, Dr. Tony Jones, Cherokee Home Health, Nurse Darlene, Moore Foot and Ankle, Cherokee Dialysis, and Asheville Eye. Thank you to the singers, and everyone who brought food, stopped by and sent their condolences to the family and who shared moments in Abe’s life.