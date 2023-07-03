OBITUARY: Vicki Dozier Cucumber

Vicki Dozier Cucumber, age 64, of Cherokee, passed away at Harris Regional Hospital due to a brief illness on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

Born in Jackson, Miss., Vicki was known to have a big heart and a sweet soul as she worked as a daycare worker as well as a social worker in Cherokee for many years. Her love for children, families, and her community was never-ending, for she had the best personality. Vicki enjoyed fairies, Eeyore, reading the Bible and listening to music, coloring, crossword puzzles, and watching the food network, but most importantly, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She will always be loved and missed by her family.

She is survived by her mother, Doris Dozier; children, Amber Cucumber Sutton (Joshua) of Sylva, N.C., Chelsea Cucumber Carey (Matt), Kristan Cucumber Smith (Tait) of Cherokee, N.C., and Kennedy Jessa Cucumber of the home. Also surviving are, brother Glenn Dozier (Melinda); sister, Juana Dozier DeBolt (David); and four grandchildren, Amiya Sutton Ensley (Roy), Kara Riley Sutton, Konner Sha-wa-nu-gi Cucumber, and Benny Rayne Cucumber.

She also leaves behind several nieces, nephews, cousins, special friends, and loved ones. Vicki will reunite with her father, William R. Dozier; loving husband, James “Jimmy” Cucumber; and several other loved family members.

A private service will be held amongst family at a later date.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.