OBITUARY: Jim Littlejohn

Jim Littlejohn, 34, of Cherokee, N.C., passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 1, 2023 while in Mission Hospital’s Memorial Campus. He was among his family.

He is the son of Mike Littlejohn and surviving mother Sharon (Bradley) Littlejohn and was the fiancé to Ms. Jennifer Woodlief.

Jim was a lover of all things nature. He enjoyed hiking trails of all types and photographed anything that interested him. While at work, he was described as a hard worker that wouldn’t stop until the job was done. Jim loved spending his time watching football – especially his favorite team The Carolina Panthers.

Jim is survived by his brothers, Joshua Little, Stephen Little, and Mike Littlejohn; sister, Charlene “Chipper” Littlejohn; aunts and uncles, Charlotte Littlejohn, Mary J. Smith and Kina Bradley, David Taylor and Homer Bradley; nieces, Aubrey, Makayla, Malia, Shalina and Mandi; six great nephews and one great niece and (fur baby) – Tsi-Stu.

Jim was preceded by maternal grandparents, Fred Bradley, Sr. and Elzina Bradley; paternal grandparents, Jim Littlejohn and Molly Littlejohn; and many aunts, uncles, and Cousins.

Jim will be taken to the Aquoni Baptist Church for a visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, July 3 followed by a Funeral starting at 1 p.m. with Brother Joe Wolfe officiating. An immediate burial will follow in the Piney Grove Church Cemetery with Pall Bearers being among family and friends.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family in the final arrangements.