OBITUARY: Diane Lea Goshorn

Diane Lea Goshorn, 68, of Whittier, N.C., passed away suddenly Monday, June 26, 2023. She was the daughter of Edna Saunooke Goshorn and the late John Goshorn Jr.

Diane graduated from Bel Air High School in Maryland and then received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Townson State University. She worked at Greater Baltimore Hospital and then moved onto Cherokee Indian Hospital. She moved and lived in Tulsa, Okla. for awhile before returning to Cherokee to retire.

She loved animals and was an avid supporter of all animal rescue shelters, her favorite cat being Jesse. She enjoyed doing craftwork and traveling and was always there for others.

In addition to her father, she was also preceded in death by her sister, Debra Shan (Tom) Goshorn of Tulsa, Okla. She is survived by her mother, Edna Saunooke Goshorn of Whittier; sister, Donna Beck of Sylva, N.C.; two nephews, Brandon (Lauren) Beck of Sylva, Loma Pendergraft of Seattle, Wash.; and a niece, Neosha Pendergraft of Brooklyn, New York.

A Celebration of Diane’s Life will be held Wednesday, July 12 at the Yellowhill Activity Center in Cherokee from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Just drop in when you can. Donations can be made in Diane’s name to your favorite Animal Shelter.