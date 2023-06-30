OBITUARY: Barbara Sue Cline

Barbara Sue Cline, age 79, passed away peacefully at Cherokee Indian Hospital, surrounded by her family on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

She is survived by her children, Dennis Lambert (Rachel), Dondi Cline, Mitzi Cline, and Gregory “Rod” Cline; brothers, Perry Nations (June) and Candler Nations (Elanora); sister, Brenda Oocumma (Alan); special friends, Ali-Dean Hyatt, Kim Hensley, and Darlene Brooks.

Barbara is preceded in death by her husband, Marcell Cline; father, Jess Griffin; mother, Helen McCoy Nations; son, Boyd Ray Lambert; and grandson, Johnny Allen Cline.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 1 in the chapel of Long House Funeral Home beginning at 1 p.m. At 2 p.m., a formal funeral service will begin with Scott Chekelelee officiating. Barbara will be taken to her final resting place by her husband in the Birdtown Cemetery at 3 p.m. Pallbearers will be Dalton Cline, William McCoy, Dondi Cline, Lena Cline, and Justin McKinley. Honorary Pallbearers will be Dominic Cline, Felix Cline, Gregory “Rod” Cline, and Perry Nations.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.