OBITUARY: Michael Dean Lambert

Michael Dean Lambert, age 40, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 25, 2023.

He is survived by his son, Anakin Lambert; parents, Gary Lambert (Rebecca) and Angie Smith; siblings, Kirsten, Joshua, Jacob, Kaitlyn, Jordan, and Johnathan; maternal grandparents, Joy and John Wilbur Smith; maternal aunt, Pam Smith; paternal aunts, Sarah Jane Lambert, Marie Junaluska; uncle, Ernest (Mary) Lambert; special friend, Pam Lanning; and many cousins also survive.

Michael is preceded in death by his brother, Gary David Lambert; aunts, Desiree George and Dora Smith; uncle, Jimbo Smith; and paternal grandparents, Guy and Margaret Lambert.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 1 in the Reed Family Cemetery beginning at 1 p.m. with Pastor Dan Conseen officiating. Pallbearers will be among family and friends. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

If you would like to send flowers for the service on Saturday, please send them to Long House Funeral Home.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.