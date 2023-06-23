SPEAKING OF FAITH:  A survival guide…

Rev. Timothy L. Melton, Pastor

(Transcribed by Myra D. Colgate)

Cherokee Pentecostal Holiness Church

Read 1 Kings, Chapter 17 Ephesians 6:10-13 (Ref. Genesis 9 & 11)

Pastor Tim continues, “We have seen Elijah come up against the wicked King Ahab and he knows there are also demons and devils that are part of this scheme as well. The Bible tells me there’s nothing new under the sun so things that can be planned have been done before. Although framed in a different picture frame, and called by a different name, realize it’s all the same old things. God’s Blessing is needed upon every plan, first.

“From the day that the very first king came upon the earth, Nimrod was his name, he’d decided to build a tower up into the Heavens. Calling it the Tower of Babel, we understand God had a plan against its success because they’d not asked God’s permission first, nor for His plan. There’s a God in Heaven Who is watching and waiting for the right moment and will once again when the time is right, confound any unsought plan from being concluded.

King Ahab of Israel, married to an equally wicked woman named Jezebel, whom God would deal with shortly, decided and told Ahab, through Elijah, “As the Lord God of Israel lives, and before Whom I stand, there shall not be dew, nor rain these years, but according to my word.”

Pastor Tim explained, “I like what the prophet said because he understood something. He said, ‘It will not rain until I say so.’” He added, “Do we realize, Church, we still have a ‘say so?’ A voice? We can speak into the spiritual realm and deal with all nasty spirits, and with those who are behind these others. They all must understand and know if the Church gets fed up with what’s going on in the world, then it’s really all over for them. Notice this, their plans come to an end, and when He’s fed up with it, He will suddenly split the Eastern sky, and as the Trumpet is blown, He calls us out of here. We’ll leave this world to them, and it will be left, and left without us here, yes, Glory to God! How many are excited for that Day?”

“I watched as God began to put together a Plan, calling it, ‘ A Survival Guide ’. This is what I want to show you. God told Elijah to “Get up, go eastward, hide thyself by the Brook Cherith that’s before Jordan.”

“When I see the things, God was doing here in the Word, for the prophet, I’m looking around and beginning to see amazing things. Do we realize that about half our Church drives an hour and a half to come here every single week? I’m going to show you, God is putting us together. What’s going on? He’s putting a group of people together who are about to shake the Earth because God is already shaking the Heavens. I’m here to tell you, God has a plan, He’s working and moving and shaking. “I’m excited to say, We’re going to be just fine. When I read my Bible, the Word says they’re now calling what’s ‘up’, as ‘down’, what’s ‘down’ as ‘up.’ What’s ‘left’ is ‘right’ and the ‘right’ is now ‘left.’ The Bible says they will call the ‘winter’ suddenly ‘summer’ and the ‘summer’ is now ‘winter’. They’re already opening doors with their lies which only lead them into falling deeper into a pit of their own making. Right now, God is in control. I say this again because I want to get it deep down on the inside of us. God is in control.”

“There’s only so much news I watch or listen to on the radio before it angers me. Then, I’m reminded, “We wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against powers and principalities.” Ephesians 6:12.

“We can stack up all the food under our beds we want to, or we can go get all the rice and beans and pile it up in our closets, getting all the stuff we can carry, but there’s one thing I implore each of us do and to get a hold of and that’s our own relationship with the Lord Jesus Christ because He’s got a real plan for us, to carry us through in all of this.”