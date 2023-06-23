OBITUARY: Corrie Jean Andrews

Corrie Jean Andrews went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, the 20th of June at 10:30 a.m. She was 79-years-old. She was born in Marianna, Fla., to the late Charles Nichols and Grace Nichols Nata. She was the oldest of 10 children. She married the love of her life, Thurman Andrews, on June 17, 1962.

She worked in Florida in the packing house for many years before she became a full-time homemaker, raising her daughter, Corrie Leisha Andrews and son Charles (Chuck) William Nichols. She loved sewing and making clothes for her children as well as teaching the piano. She also loved to cook and read her cookbooks. She played the piano in many churches over her lifetime, she and her husband served as youth directors, she was a deacon’s wife for many years, where she helped run VBS, women’s prayer groups, and Bible studies.

After the passing of her husband, she worked in clothing stores and at Hancock’s, where she was the head seamstress. After retiring from working, she helped raise her grandchildren. She was known by many simply as Nana. She played the piano at many local churches throughout her later life. She played at High Tower Baptist Church, where she was a member. Up until last year she was still very involved with the church, where she would perform for the Christmas play, and still helped with VBS. Shen was a huge part in starting Operation Christmas Child Shoebox in her church. Jean (Nana) was also very involved with her great-grandchildren’s lives. They were her pride and joy in this world. She was loved by all who met her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Nichols and Grace Nichols Nata; lifelong companion, Thurman Andrews; brothers and sister, Bob and Micky Nichols, Ethell Nichols; and great-grandchild, Gracie Nichols.

She is survived by her daughter and caretaker, Leisha Andrews of Bryson City; son, Charles (Chuck) Nichols and wife, Allison of Tennessee; grandchildren, Caitlan Bennett and husband, Zane of Franklin, Cierra Mashburn and husband, Cameron of Bryson City, Chace Andrews of Bryson City; brothers, Walter Nata of Louisiana, Bill Nichols Louisiana, Glen Nichols of Florida, Allen Nichols and wife, Debbie of Florida, Jody Nichols of Florida; sister, Cindy Black of Colorado; great-grandchildren, Elizabeth & Izabella Bennett, Finlee & Maya Mashburn;; nephews, Jeff & Andy; nieces, Teresa & Elena; and lifelong friend, Melissa Banks.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 12 p.m., on July 1 at Cold Springs Baptist Church, 500 Cold Springs Rd, Bryson City, NC 28713. Sam McMahan will be speaking, and the King Family will be singing.