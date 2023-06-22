CIPD makes drug bust during probation check

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Officers with the Cherokee Indian Police Department conducted a probation check off of Long Branch Road on Friday, June 16.

During the check, the following was seized:

54.9 grams of Methamphetamine

11.2 grams of Fentanyl

32 grams of an unknown substance (suspected fentanyl)

18 Suboxone strips

Lawrence Edward Hill was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession schedule IV controlled substance, and possession schedule IV controlled substance.

Kerry Hawk Otter was charged with probation violation, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule IV controlled substance, and drug trafficking.