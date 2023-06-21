CCS School Board reviews coaching contracts

By JONAH LOSSIAH

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Much of the School Board’s open discussion at the meeting on Monday, June 19 revolved around contract renewals for coaches at Cherokee Central Schools (CCS). There were several other personnel items passed as well, but none of those prompted open discussion.

With its attorney in attendance at the meeting, the CCS Board of Education spent most of its time in a closed session discussing personnel issues. This included the Board’s lone guest to the meeting, who did not enter the room until the closed session had begun.

The Board unanimously passed an amended consent agenda, putting forth the following:

Jason McMillan approved as the Women’s Golf Head Coach for the 2023-24 season.

Ahli-sha Stephens approved as the Varsity Cross Country Head Coach for the 2023-24 season.

Jim Oocumma approved as the Assistant Cross Country Coach for the 2023-24 season.

Ty Andrews approved as the Assistant Cross Country Coach for the 2023-24 season.

Taran Swimmer approved as the Middle School Volleyball Head Coach for the 2023-24 season.

Pam Bryant approved as the Varsity Volleyball Head Coach for the 2023-24 season.

Stephanie Maney approved as the Varsity Assistant volleyball coach for the 2023-24 season.

Kevin Primo approved as the Men’s Varsity Soccer Head Coach for the 2023-24 season.

Betty Lossiah approved as the Varsity Soccer Assistant Coach for the 2023-24 season.

Taylor Brooks approved as the Varsity Middle School Track & Field Head Coach for the 2023-24 season.

Matt Maney approved as a Varsity Football Assistant Coach for the 2023-24 season.

Langston Woods approved as a Varsity Football Assistant Coach for the 2023-24 season.

Curtis Cagle approved as a Varsity Football Assistant Coach for the 2023-24 season.

Clarence Roberts approved as a JV Football Assistant Coach for the 2023-24 season.

Kayla Smith approved as the Varsity Head Cheer Coach for the 2023-24 season.

Brianna McMillan approved as the JV Head Cheer Coach for the 2023-24 season.

Jason McMillan approved as the Middle School Boys Head Basketball Coach for the 2023-24 season.

Logan Teesateskie approved as a Middle School Boys Basketball Assistant Coach for the 2023-24 season.

Ahli-sha Stephens approved as the Middle School Girls Head Basketball Coach for the 2023-24 season.

Miranda approved as the Middle School Girls Assistant Basketball Coach for the 2023-24 season.

Jack Gloyne approved as the JV Boys Head Basketball Coach for the 2023-24 season.

Jason Littlejohn approved as the JV Boys Assistant Basketball Coach for the 2023-24 season.

Ann Gardner approved as the Varsity Women’s Basketball Head Coach for the 2023-24 season.

Paige Stamper approved as the Varsity Women’s Basketball Assistant Coach for the 2023-24 season.

Dwayne Lossiah approved as the Varsity Men’s Basketball Assistant Coach for the 2023-24 season.

Jason McMillan approved as the Varsity Men’s Basketball Assistant Coach for the 2023-24 season.

Tsalidi Sequoyah approved as the Varsity Men’s Basketball volunteer for the 2023-24 season.

Seth Ledford approved as the Varsity Wrestling Assistant Coach for the 2023-24 season.

Taylor Brooks approved as the Indoor Track Head Coach for the 2023-24 season.

Ty Andrews approved as the Indoor Track Assistant Coach for the 2023-24 season.

Carr Crowe approved as the Men’s Golf Head Coach for the 2023-24 season.

Charmin Welch approved as the Middle School Softball Head Coach for the 2023-24 season.

Chumper Walker approved as the Middle School Baseball Head Coach for the 2023-24 season.

Skylar Bottchenbaugh approved as the Middle School Baseball Assistant Coach for the 2023-24 season.

Hannah Youngdeer approved as the Varsity Women’s Softball Assistant Coach for the 2023-24 season.

Craig Barker approved as Varsity Women’s Softball volunteer for the 2023-24 season.

Matt Maney approved as the Varsity Men’s Baseball Head Coach for the 2023-24 season.

Tim Hawkins approved as the Varsity Men’s Baseball Assistant Coach for the 2023-24 season.

Clarence Roberts approved as the Pitch Count Coach for the 2023-24 season.

Kevin Primo approved as the Varsity Women’s Soccer Head Coach for the 2023-24 season.

Betty Lossiah approved as the Varsity Women’s Assistant Coach for the 2023-24 season.

Taran Swimmer approved as the JV Soccer Head Coach for the 2023-24 season.

Ahli-sha Stephens approved as the High School Track & Field Head Coach for the 2023-24 season.

Mike Winchester approved as the High School Track & Field Assistant Coach for the 2023-24 season.

Langston Wood approved as the High School Track & Field Assistant Coach for the 2023-24 season.

Ty Andrews approved as the High School Track & Field Assistant Coach for the 2023-24 season.

Carrah Swimmer approved as the Middle School Volleyball Assistant Coach for the 2023-24 season.

Rachel Bruneel approved as a High School Teacher for Cherokee High School.

Tommy Westbrook approved as a Substitute Teacher for Cherokee High School.

Eli Flower approved to receive a continuing contract for SY 2023-24.

Jaime Lossiah approved to receive a continuing contract for SY 2023-24.

Alla Johnson approved to receive a continuing contract for SY 2023-24.

Deborah Kennedy approved to receive a continuing contract for SY 2023-24.

Karen Stockton approved to receive a continuing contract for SY 2023-24.

Christopher Barnes approved to receive a continuing contract for SY 2023-24.

Sarah Crowe-Sampson approved to receive a continuing contract for SY 2023-24.

Shae Deck approved to receive a continuing contract for SY 2023-24.

Christopher Grant approved to receive a continuing contract for SY 2023-24.

Brittany Lossiah approved to receive a continuing contract for SY 2023-24.

Dyna Robinson approved to receive a continuing contract for SY 2023-24.

Martha Sampson approved to receive a continuing contract for SY 2023-24.

Sharmon Wachacha approved to receive a continuing contract for SY 2023-24.

Robert Booth approved to receive a continuing contract for SY 2023-24.

Tim Swayney approved to receive a continuing contract for SY 2023-24.

Daniel Winchester approved to receive a continuing contract for SY 2023-24.

Valerie Tissue approved to receive a continuing contract for SY 2023-24.

Kathleen McCoy approved to receive a continuing contract for SY 2023-24.

Michael Boyle approved to receive a continuing contract for SY 2023-24.

Lori Reed approved to receive a continuing contract for SY 2023-24.

Taran Swimmer approved to receive a continuing contract for SY 2023-24. Pamela Hyatt

Virginia Ann Gardner approved to receive a continuing contract for SY 2023-24.

Mindy Ledford approved to receive a continuing contract for SY 2023-24.

Mike Winchester approved to receive a continuing contract for SY 2023-24.

Kari Read approved to receive a continuing contract for SY 2023-24.

Robbi Pounds approved to receive a continuing contract for SY 2023-24.

Ameka Cole approved to receive a continuing contract for SY 2023-24.

Kayla Smith approved to receive a continuing contract for SY 2023-24.

Joshua Adams approved to receive a continuing contract for SY 2023-24.

Seth Barnes approved to receive a continuing contract for SY 2023-24.

Mariah Crow approved to receive a continuing contract for SY 2023-24.

Amy West approved to receive a continuing contract for SY 2023-24.

Shannon Reece approved as an Elementary Teacher for Cherokee Elementary School.

Candy Crowe approved as a Middle School Full Time Substitute Teacher for Cherokee Middle School.

Shannon Reece approved as a High School Math Teacher for Cherokee High School.

The following resolutions were pulled from the consent agenda but were still passed:

David Anderson approved as a JV Football Assistant Coach for the 2023-24 season (typo fixed before being passed unanimously).

Caroline Hyatt approved as a Varsity Women’s Basketball Assistant Coach for the 2023-24 season (Passed 4-0, Thompson abstained).

The following resolutions were pulled from the consent agenda, were discussed in closed session, and then held without action:

23-330 Jama Anders be approved as the Summer Workouts Head Coach for the 2023-24 season.

23-352 Mike Winchester be approved as the Varsity Wrestling Head Coach for the 2023-24 season.

23-326 Amy West be approved as the Middle School Soccer Head Coach for the 2023-24 season (administratively pulled).

23-327 Rachel Hanes be approved as the Middle School Soccer Assistant Coach for the 2023-24 season (administratively pulled).

23-335 Chase Sneed approved as the JV Head Football Coach for the 2023-24 season (administratively pulled).

The School Board finished their meeting in closed session with their attorney John Henning of Campbell Shatley, PLLC. They welcomed a guest to the closed session and discussed the pulled resolutions. According to Chairperson Thompson no further actions were taken following the closed session.

The Monday, June 19 meeting of the CCS Board of Education was called to order at 5:13 p.m. with Chairperson Jennifer Thompson; Co-Vice Chairs Tara Reed-Cooper and Melanie Lambert; Secretary Kristina Hyatt; Board members Berdie Toineeta; Superintendent Consuela Girty; Assistant Superintendent Beverley Payne; HR Director Jo Ray; CCS Attorney John Henning of Campbell Shatley, PLLC; and Administrative Assistant Diane Driver all in attendance. Tribal Council Rep. T.W. Saunooke and Board member Regina Ledford Rosario were absent.

The next meeting of the CCS Board of Education is set for Monday, July 17 at 4:45 p.m. Meetings are being held in the Administrative Offices at Cherokee Central Schools. These meetings are open to the public unless there is a call for an executive session.