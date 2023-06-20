The Comedy Zone coming to Harrah’s Cherokee

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort, will welcome The Comedy Zone to its roster of highly acclaimed entertainment venues. Slated to open this summer, The Comedy Zone will host top-notch comedians and some of the hottest stand-up performers on the stage.

Known as the world leader in comedy for over three decades, The Comedy Zone is recognized for securing the most sought-after acts in comedy across 40 locations around the United States. This is the group’s third location in North Carolina.

“We are thrilled to be collaborating with The Comedy Zone to offer our hotel guests, visitors, and locals the opportunity to laugh and have fun with some of the most recognized names in comedy,” said Brooks Robinson, regional senior vice president & general manager of Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort. “Between world-renowned music acts from around the country at our Event Center to lively bands at Myst Bar and Wicked Weed Brewpub – the addition of The Comedy Zone further establishes Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort as a premier entertainment destination in the Carolinas.”

Located in Selu Garden Café, the 3,200 square-foot comedy club will offer over 170 seats, a full-service bar, and food offerings to guests ages 21 and over. 90-minute shows will be offered Wednesday through Sunday each week starting at 7 p.m.

“It is an honor to join forces with Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort, a leading destination for entertainment in the Carolinas,” said Brian Heffron, Founding Partner at Comedy Zone Worldwide and Managing Partner at The Comedy Zone. “We’re excited to bring some of the most hilarious names in the comedy industry to the resort’s guests as we continue expanding our footprint.”

The Comedy Zone is scheduled to open on Thursday, July 6 with headliner Andy Forrester and special guest Jason Allen King. For more information on The Comedy Zone, or to purchase tickets, visit cherokeecomedyzone.com.