Cherokee Elementary School 2022-23 End-of-Year Awards

Submitted by Cherokee Elementary School

Warrior Awards

This award is given to the top five students in each class for their academic excellence.

PreK: Jayxen Swayney, Blossom Darnell, Bronson Hall, Paxton Monell, Obie Blankenship, Anagalisgi Dvdisdi, Kyle Lossiah, Mischa McCoy, Braison McMillan, Piper Taylor, Landyn George, Blossom Hicks, Whaylin Junaluska, Whitley Junaluska, Emmaline McCoy, Alex Mata-Lopez, Nori Taylor, Nygel James, Jeriah Williams, L’ree Lossie-Cline

Kindergarten: Jayven Crowe, Naomi Reed, Bentley Arch, Delilah Townsend, Oakland Woodard, Samuel Mcmillan, Aliceanah Carroll, Kirstalenna Archer, Haven Johnson, Konchance Morris-Jenkins, Addisyn Teesateskie, Salem Hornbuckle, Mataya Sampson, Rogue Jones, Tristan Barnes, Amelia Arsana, Lavenia Hyatt, Colton Cloer, Holland Hampton, Derick Saunooke, Athena Crowe, Eldon Crowe, Daxton Littlejohn, Nixon Davis, Nizhoni Lopez, Tristen Long Jr., Margo Mahan-Flores, Zoey Reed, Aydin Welch, Ani Bradley

1st Grade: Declan Junaluska, Blair Owle, Jamison Lambert, Remington George, Kamryn Saunooke, Raylyn Crowe, Carter Smith, Theseus West, Damiyn Squirrel, Lyla McCormick, Julian Santos, Analee Garcia-Hernandez, Avaleena Teesateskie, Chanton Reynolds, Aeson Lomas, Jarren Johnson, Tucker George, Ian Lopez, Javan Keel, Wayne Church, Kiona French, Vaelyn Owl, Nevaeh Teesateskie, Jessilyn Lambert, Addie Martens, Aaron Beach, Cassia Crowe, Otis George, Harlee Kirkland, Auley Taylor

2nd Grade: Bradley Allison, Israel Solis, Isaiah Read, Uweluga Swimmer, Penelope Stamper, Lawson Martinez, Julyssa Ramirez-Sequoyah, Kyra Reed, Chloe Rivera, Cooper Stamper, Tehya Lincoln, Olivia Sampson, Kaia Crowe, Roxanna Rattler, Ahnewake Streets, Tinley Ross, Reichen Mahan, Kimee Crowe, Nikola Thomas, Andre Williams, Jaiva Brown, Cheydon Calhoun, Isabella Conseen, Linus Freeman, Ross Reed, Charles Roman Thompson, Aubrey Blankenship, Alaina Smith, Faith Torres-Medford, Galix Arch, Anna Jackson, Alex Holiday, Parker Kirkland, Krezdon West, Aurora Garcia-Hernandez

3rd Grade: Samuel Lomas, Orion Skulski, Anthony Blankenship, Liam Maney, Dayla Luna Martinez, Tyran Parker, Hinlee Taylor, Elijah Milholen, Leighton Bryson, Taylah Ingram, Camden Standingdeer, Sylas Waldroup, Hayleigh Bowman, Miri Larch, Syler Ledford, Gia Crowe-Taylor, Xander Long, Theodore Squirrel, Bailey Swimmer, Nylah Teesatuskie, Joselina Crowe-Wilnoty, Tokahey Grant, Lula Ramirez-Sequoyah, Clarice Smith, Leah Walkingstick

4th Grade: Marlie Price, Colton Owl-Wiggins, Liam Cripps, Daryan Smith, Jayce West, William Howell, Amaya Rodriguez, Marley Murphy, Mya Wahnetah, Wyatt Moore, Ehko Lossiah, Bryson Beach, Kai Peone, Christopher Xander Miles, Leiland Rhinehart, Conner Thompson, Peyton Arch, Amaya Eaglestar, Keniethea Wildcat, Oakley Wolfe, Bristol Armachain, Kaeson Reed, Mika Bradley, Ella Cline, Kaylahni Williams, Evelyn Taylor, Khloe Sequoyah, Caitlyn Bone, Drake Donlin, Kenton Welch

5th Grade: Curren McCoy, Kaelyn Montelongo, Aryahnie Pheasant, Tai Foalima, Odie Owle, Amelia Holiday, Kealan Jumper, Lily Robertson, Adrian Santos, Sophia Tremko, Rhema Anders, Chotky Davis, Jeshua Lossiah, Abelia Mahan-Flores, Sean Schultz, Jallen Calhoun, David Kalonaheskie, Hunter McMillan, Gabriel Read, Adalynn Taylor, Uriah Ben, Kenleigh Hornbuckle, Lucas Myers, Piper Owen, Jayce Toineeta

Braves Achievement Award

The Braves Achievement Award is sponsored by the Cherokee Boys Club. This award is given to students who have shown resilience and determination throughout the school year. One boy and one girl is chosen by the grade level teachers.

PreK: Dominic Cruz, Everleigh Thompson

Kindergarten: Bentley Arch, Mataya Sampson

1st Grade: Javan Keel, Journie Armchain

2nd Grade: Ryan Lambert, Kaia Crowe

3rd Grade: Kedron Hyatt, Hailey Lambert

4th Grade: Christian Saylor, Olivia Ricon-Wahnetah

5th Grade: Hayden Rhinehart, Kynleigh Taylor

Aniyah’s Award

This year marks the first of an annual award in honor of Miss Aniyah Sampson. This award is in honor of Aniyah’s legacy of positivity, love, and strength. Aniyah’s life was nothing short of amazing and anyone that knew her was touched by her faith. The award recipients were chosen by our principal Ms. Amanda Moore.

PreK: Nygel James, Naomi Effler

Kindergarten: Derick Saunooke, Amelia Arsana

1st Grade: Ellis George, Malliyah Bueno

2nd Grade: Israel Solis, Briana Locust

3rd Grade: Quincy Watty, Leah Walkingstick

4th Grade: Xaldin Bird, Jayla Owl

5th Grade: Nathan Taylor, Sara Reed

Bugger Arch Sportsmanship Award

We also wanted to honor Mr. Bugger Arch by creating the first annual Bugger Arch Sportsmanship Award. Bugger began working for Cherokee Central Schools in August 1982 as a Special Education teacher’s aide and then accepted the position of Supply Clerk where he remained until his retirement in December 2020. His presence at Cherokee Central Schools has made a huge impact on many people, especially the students that have gone through the school system. This award was chosen by the PE coaches to recognize students for their outstanding sportsmanship.

PreK: Alex Mato Lopez, Loshi Dvdisdi

Kindergarten: Eldon Crowe, Mataya Sampson

1st Grade: Aaron Beach, Addie Martens

2nd Grade: Uweluga Swimmer, Maylynn Walkingstick

3rd Grade: Elijah Milholen, Kyrin Whitecotton

4th Grade: Tristan Armachain, Ehko Lossiah

5th Grade: Odie Owle, J-Leoni Walkingstick