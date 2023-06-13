EBCI launches electronic census

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

CHEROKEE, N.C. – An electronic census is currently being administered for members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI). Section 19 of the EBCI Charter & Governing Document states that a tribal census must be completed every 10 years, but the last one was conducted in 2001.

EBCI tribal members 18-years-old and older can take the electronic census at the following link until Thursday, Aug. 31: Census – EBCI Census Portal (ebci-nsn.gov)

Principal Chief Richard G. Sneed submitted Res. No. 470 (2022), which was passed by Tribal Council on Dec. 8, 2022, to fix this dilemma by approving the electronic census format. At the time, he stated, “The bottom line is we want to get the census completed. We think the most efficient way to do this is going to be electronically.”

Anita Lossiah, EBCI Office of the Attorney General, has been working to facilitate the electronic census. “The EBCI Census 2023 is a population-wide questionnaire that will provide additional demographic data in support of the ongoing effort to provide quality services and programs for the EBCI people and economy. Any and all data attained is helpful in this pursuit. Additionally, the data attained is to supplement and not replace data already known.”

If a person doesn’t have access to a computer, the census can still be completed. Lossiah noted, “Public computers at libraries can be used to access the tribal government website which contains the link to the EBCI Census 2023 questionnaire. Cell phones can be used to access the tribal government website which contains the link.”

She noted that assistance is also available at Tsali Manor and encourages those who need assistance to call (828) 359-6860 or 359-6638 to arrange a time slot. Lossiah said the following schedule is for walk-in assistance in the morning or to arrange for an evening appointment:

Tuesday, June 13 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Thursday, June 22 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (evening time slots available by appointment)

Tuesday, July 11 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Tuesday, July 18 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (evening time slots available by appointment)

Tuesday, Aug. 8 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 22 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Each person completing the census will receive a $100 incentive payment. Most payments will be distributed to a person’s direct deposit. But if the member doesn’t have this, they’ll receive a check as they do their per capita or GenWell payment.

Section 19 of the EBCI Charter & Governing Document states, “A tribal census, for the purposes of determining the weight of the votes to be cast by each Tribal Council member, shall be conducted prior to the 1981 tribal election and prior to the election each ten years thereafter to determine the number of enrolled tribal members residing in each township.”

Cherokee Code Section 117-12 states, “The individual voting weight shall be determined by computing the mathematical ratio, fraction, or proportion that exists between the number of enrolled tribal members residing in each township and the total number of enrolled members.”

Res. No. 20 (2001), passed on Oct. 10, 2001 and ratified by the late Principal Chief Leon Jones, set the weighted vote as follows: Big Cove 7, Birdtown 12, Painttown 6, Cherokee County – Snowbird 6, Wolftown 12, and Yellowhill 7. That same weighted vote is used today.

If you have additional census questions, call (828) 359-6467 or email census.support@ebci-nsn.gov.