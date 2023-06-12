SPEAKING OF FAITH: Our survival guide…

By REV. TIMOTHY L. MELTON, PASTOR

(Transcribed by Myra D. Colgate)

Cherokee Pentecostal Holiness Church

Read 1 Kings, Chapter 17:1

“I have a few words to say, tonight, in fact, I would call them prophetic in this regard. This morning, when we came together, I told the Church at large, that there are coming times that if we don’t hear the Voice of God, we might not make it through. I believe what is going on in our nation and literally around the world is so nefarious and so wicked that there’s no other way to describe it. Hell has been loosed on the Earth.

“Should the Lord tarry, I believe there’s coming a day when all our plans, all our preparations, and everything that we’ve tried even to hide under our beds and in our closets and put in our attics will begin to fail us miserably.

“Somebody may say, well this doesn’t sound very inviting. Just hold on, as I promise we will shout our way out of here, but I need to tell each one here, what the Lord has been putting in my spirit. Never have we seen a time like we’re living in today. Everywhere I go, people are talking about it. We are literally watching as demons and devils are coming to take over, it would seem, in a ruling roost. When I look around, I quite seriously think that it can’t go any further, but it does go further. When I think we can’t fall any further down, we just slip and slide. I submit to us, that unfortunately, we have seen nothin’ yet.

“However, I’ve got some good news for the ones here, that the Lord sent me to share with all of us. I don’t usually title sermons, but I am calling this, “The Survival Guide” or “Our Survival Guide.” It’s how we’re going to navigate the time we have left when we clearly see demons and devils ruling and reigning all over the world today.”

“It does seem to get worse by the moment. But what we need to understand is God is not done with us. He’s not done with the Church. He’s not done with His sons and daughters here. I’ve come by to tell us that we are the holdouts. We are the ones who’ve kept them from doing everything they want to do. That is why we’ve made it to the top of their so-called terrorist list. It is because Christian people are realizing they have a Power and a Word that is Powerful and a God Who knows how to back us up. They can deny it all they want, but I’ve come to tell everyone, He still has The Plan. He is still in charge, and I don’t care what it looks like, or what they say on television tonight, I’m going to tell it like it is. God’s still in control and He’s giving His people a Survival Guide. That’s all I’m going to share, with three points and I’m going to let you go.

“This comes out of 1 Kings, Chapter 17:1. I did some preaching there not long ago, but that’s what ignited me in this, and I began to sit down and listen again to what the Lord had to say, and the Lord said I’ve got something for you out of it and so here we go.

It reads, “Elijah the Tishbite, who said unto Ahab, “As the Lord God of Israel lives, before Whom I stand, there shall not be dew or rain these years, but according to my word.” The Lord told him to hide himself by the Brook Cherit before Jordan.”

“Father, I pray that You would open the Scriptures. Holy Ghost, I pray You’d begin to teach and preach tonight. Lord, I pray, before this evening’s done, Lord, that every person in this house will be excited about what’s going on around us today, for it is all part of The Plan of God, and we’re going to see it this evening. Thank You, God, for the Plan, for the Survival Guide in the coming days, Lord, before Your return. We love You and we praise You, in Jesus’ Name and everybody says, Amen.

I look around and am just almost in shock. I see wickedness. I want to get angry at those who stand at the podiums, and I want to get mad at those who will make the rules, it would seem, but how many of you know tonight, it’s really demons and devils that are guiding and directing, that are in their ears. I don’t believe that mankind could be as wicked as man has become today without an influence from hell. I don’t believe that we’d go down the road right now as I’m talking worldwide if it weren’t for demons and devils fueling the show. What’s going on today is not new.