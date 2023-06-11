OBITUARY: Gertha Sneed Shipman

Gertha Sneed Shipman, 91, of East Flat Rock, N.C., passed into Heaven Monday, June 5, 2023.

Mrs. Shipman was born March 13, 1932, on the Qualla Boundary, Cherokee, N.C. to the late Ernest and Leauna Sneed. She was married to the late Rev. James E. Shipman, Sr. on Jan. 21, 1952. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Bud and Herbert Sneed; and sister, Winnie Lee (Sneed) Nunez.

She is survived by her children, Wanda S. Mintz and her husband Danny, Jimmy Shipman, Brenda S. Messer and her husband Greg Messer; grandchildren, Christie Nelon and husband, Jeremy, Nicholas Mintz and wife, Chrissy; Jeremy Jones, Timothy Shipman, Leah Mintz Kovacs and husband Denes, Zachary Jones and wife Jessica and Caleb Wright. She is also survived by 10 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Shipman graduated from Cherokee High School and Asheville Beauty Academy. She retired from Henderson County Public School Food Services. She enjoyed serving as pastor’s wife at Piney Grove Baptist Church and Faith Chapel Baptist Church.

She was lovingly cared for by Linda Whitmire and Earlene Cullen. Darren Hall cared for her lawn for over twenty years and was a great friend.

Mrs. Shipman will also be missed by her surviving siblings, Hillard Sneed, James Sneed, Maurice Sneed and Carie Parker.

A celebration of life service will be held on Monday, June 12 at 2 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 2501 Haywood Road, Hendersonville, N.C. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m., one hour prior to the service, at the church.

Forest Lawn Funeral Home, Hendersonville, N.C. is assisting the Shipman family.