OBITUARY: April Dawn Bird

April Dawn Bird, 44, of the Painttown Community in Cherokee, N.C., passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 2, 2023 at her residence in Cherokee.

April was the daughter of the late Emerson Bird and Debbie Burrell.

She was a past employee of Harrah’s Cherokee Casino and lived her life on her terms. She was best known for her public engagements and her banter and exchanges with her peers. She was one of a kind.

April is survived by her siblings, Lewis Bird of Cherokee, N.C., Drew Burrell of Dillsboro, N.C., and Nicole Burrell of Florida; and one uncle, Richard Bird of Cherokee, N.C.

April was preceded by her daughter, Kasia Jade Bird.

April will have a graveside funeral service on Friday, June 9 at the Bradley Family Cemetery so she can rest near her father. The service will be officiated by Pastor Ben Reed and pall bearers will be among the family.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the Family in the Final Arrangements