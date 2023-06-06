OBIT – Shawn Michael Savage

Shawn Michael Savage was born May 1, 1977 at the Alice Hyde Hospital, located in Malone, N.Y. He and his family relocated to western North Carolina where he remained until his death on May 31, 2023.

During his time in western North Carolina, he made many friends, especially in his 23 years working for Harrah’s Casino in Cherokee, N.C. He shared many happy stories with family about his days with the team, his work family. Shawn lived every day to the fullest; he loved and laughed, always putting a smile on everyone’s face. His laugh was contagious and will be greatly missed by many.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 8 at Garrett Hillcrest Cemetery in Waynesville, N.C. A memorial service from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. will also be held at Harrah’s Casino in Cherokee. Information for both will be posted at Harrah’s for those interested in attending. All are welcome to come and share their memories of Shawn with all in attendance, he would love it! As one former co-worker said, “Shawn would love that, and wouldn’t have it any other way.”

An online registry is available at www.appalachianfuneralservices.com