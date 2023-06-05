OBITUARY: Faye Ammons Moon

Faye Ammons Moon, 68, of Bryson City passed away Saturday, June 3, 2023.

A native of Swain County, she was the daughter of the late John Paul and Emma Chekelelee Ammons and wife of the late Steve Moon.

She attended Cold Springs Baptist Church, retired from the Swain County School System and was a member of Cherokee Quilters.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Ammons.

Faye is survived by two daughters, Misty Johnson (Hrair), Whitley Smith (Justin); grandchildren, Mika Johnson, Kaylee Smith; sister, Louise Parris; sister-in-law, Pam Cunningham; and brother-in-law, Rick Moon.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the chapel of Crisp Funeral Home. Rev. Tim Barker will officiate with burial in Swain Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be Doug Anthony, Jim Harlan, Rodney Johnson, Junior Smith, David Nations, and NeKyle Lossiah.