Unofficial results of the 2023 EBCI Primary Election

Following are the unofficial results of the 2023 EBCI (Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians) Primary Election. Those candidates shown in bold advance to the September General Election.
Principal Chief
Michell Hicks – 1,075
Richard Sneed – 548
Robert Saunooke – 441
Gary Ledford – 254
Gene Crowe Jr. – 141
Lori Taylor – 117
Vice Chief (no primary held, both candidates advance)
Alan B Ensley
Teresa McCoy
Birdtown
Jim Owle – 362
Boyd Owle – 358
Albert Rose – 253
Cyndi Lambert – 244
Joi Owle – 109
Big Cove (no primary held, all candidates advance)
Carla Pheasant Neadeau
Richard French
Perry Shell
Venita Wolfe
Painttown
Sean “Michael” Stamper – 239
Dike Sneed – 134
Jeff Thompson – 129
Carolyn West – 64
Andre Brown – 51
Richard Delano Huskey – 20
Yellowhill
David Wolfe – 191
Tom Wahnetah – 121
Stephanie Saunooke French -107
T. W. Saunooke – 101
Ernest Tiger – 81
Snowbird/Cherokee Co. (no primary held, all candidates advance)
Janell Rattler
Adam Wachacha
Bucky Brown
Wolftown/Big Y
Bo Crowe – 400
Mike Parker – 307
Andrew Oocumma – 305
Peanut Crowe – 156
Chelsea Taylor – 70
Qiana Powell – 22
School Board Yellowhill (no primary held, candidate advances)
Jennifer Lynn Thompson
School Board Painttown
Micah Swimmer – 162
Regina Rosario – 97
Keyonna Hornbuckle – 76
School Board Big Y (no primary held, both candidates advance)
Samantha Crowe-Hernandez
Tara Reed – Cooper