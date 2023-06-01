Unofficial results of the 2023 EBCI Primary Election

Following are the unofficial results of the 2023 EBCI (Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians) Primary Election. Those candidates shown in bold advance to the September General Election.

Principal Chief

Michell Hicks – 1,075

Richard Sneed – 548

Robert Saunooke – 441

Gary Ledford – 254

Gene Crowe Jr. – 141

Lori Taylor – 117

Vice Chief (no primary held, both candidates advance)

Alan B Ensley

Teresa McCoy

Birdtown

Jim Owle – 362

Boyd Owle – 358

Albert Rose – 253

Cyndi Lambert – 244

Joi Owle – 109

Big Cove (no primary held, all candidates advance)

Carla Pheasant Neadeau

Richard French

Perry Shell

Venita Wolfe

Painttown

Sean “Michael” Stamper – 239

Dike Sneed – 134

Jeff Thompson – 129

Carolyn West – 64

Andre Brown – 51

Richard Delano Huskey – 20

Yellowhill

David Wolfe – 191

Tom Wahnetah – 121

Stephanie Saunooke French -107

T. W. Saunooke – 101

Ernest Tiger – 81

Snowbird/Cherokee Co. (no primary held, all candidates advance)

Janell Rattler

Adam Wachacha

Bucky Brown

Wolftown/Big Y

Bo Crowe – 400

Mike Parker – 307

Andrew Oocumma – 305

Peanut Crowe – 156

Chelsea Taylor – 70

Qiana Powell – 22

School Board Yellowhill (no primary held, candidate advances)

Jennifer Lynn Thompson

School Board Painttown

Micah Swimmer – 162

Regina Rosario – 97

Keyonna Hornbuckle – 76

School Board Big Y (no primary held, both candidates advance)

Samantha Crowe-Hernandez

Tara Reed – Cooper