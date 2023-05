New Kituwah Academy End-of-Year Awards

Kindergarten

ᎠᎦᏍᎦ – Science most improved

ᏦᏥ – Oginalii good friend award, syllabary award

ᏧᎳᏍᎩ – math most improve

ᏣᎵ – Cherokee language arts best overall, Art best overall, syllabary award, ELA highest

ᏩᏚᎵᏏ – top reader award, PE best overall, syllabary award, ELA best overall

ᎠᏦᎢᏎ – Duyukdvi (Right Path award), syllabary award, ELA Most Improved

ᎤᏁᏌᏛᎢ – Math best overall, PE best overall, syllabary award

ᎪᏱᏁᎩ – Duyukdvi (Right Path award), art most improved, syllabary award

ᎫᏇ – overall most improved, best attendance

ᎠᏓᎵᎭ – Cherokee language arts most improved

ᎢᎳᏫ – Science best overall, Agatliyi (Superhero award, Syllabary award.

First Grade

Diyelegi- Best overall art, best overall CLA, best overall ELA

Amagasga- most improved reader in Tsalagi, best overall art and music, Duyukdvi

Alsgisgi Yona- Most improved science, Duyukdvi

Yansa- most improved reader in Tsalagi, most improved art and music, duyukdvi

Alitami- best overall math, best Cherokee speaker

Gitaya- best attendance, best overall PE, fastest mile, ELA highest average

Inola- best overall reading in Tsalagi, most improved PE, most improved ELA

Elohi- best overall social studies. Duyukdvi

Saligugi- best overall science- best overall PE

Galvlodi- most improved math, most improved social studies, most improved CLA

Second Grade

ᏧᎧᏁᏍᏓᎳ – CLA best speaker, best attendance, ELA best overall

ᏎᎳᏂ – CLA best speaker, math most improved, responsibility character award

ᏥᏍᏉᏉ – Social studies most improved, Science most improved

ᎠᎾᏟ – Top reader award Cherokee language arts, Compassionate character award, PE best overall, ELA most improved

ᎠᎵᏔᎹ – Math best overall, Cherokee language arts best overall, Social studies best overall, PE best overall, ELA highest average

ᎧᏩᏯ – Science best overall, Duyugvdv Right Path Award, Music and art best overall

ᎠᏓᎨᏳ – CLA most improved, Perseverance character award, art and music most improved

Third Grade

ᏦᎢᏯᏂ – CLA best overall, 4H participation, social studies best overall

ᎨᎳᏂ – Activity best overall, 4H participation

ᏧᎳᎫᎳ – 4H participation

ᎠᏥᎸᏍᎩ – CLA most improved, 4H participation, social studies most improved

ᎬᎾᎯᏓ – Math most improved, PE under 10 min mile, 4H participation, science most improved, ELA most improved

ᎠᎹᏯ – CLA best speaker, 4H participation

ᏔᏬᏗ – Math best overall, best attendance, Dukdvi, activity best overall, PE best overall, 4H participation, science best overall, ELA best overall

Fourth Grade

Tsali – CLA best speaker, ELA top reader, 4H participation

Katsi – Math best overall, CLA best overall, science best, 4H participation

Walela – Math most improved, social studies most improved, 4H participation

Wadaduga – CLA most improved, 4H participation

Losi – ELA best overall, 4H participation

Taya – Social studies best overall, ELA most improved, 4H participation

Quanunasdi – Science most improved, 4H participation

Fifth Grade

Tsisdetsi – Duyukadvi, Honor roll, STEM club participant

Ganolegi – Math most improved, CLA most improved, Honor roll, STEM club participant, PE under 10 minute mile, Tribal council award

Kvli – Fine arts most improved, PE best overall, STEM club participant, PE under 10 minute mile

Diltadegi – ELA most improved

Wanei – STEM club participant, PE under 10 minute mile

Waya – ELA best overall, Honor roll best attendance, STEM club participant

Wayasdi – Top reader, math best overall, science best overall, social studies best overall, Honor roll, fine arts best overall, PE best overall, STEM club participant, PE under 10 minute mile, Tribal council award.

Sixth Grade

Deluge – PE under 10-minute mile, CLA best overall, top reader award, ELA best overall, A-B Honor roll, fine arts best overall, science best overall, STEM club participant

Kodesgi – PE best overall, ELA most improved, A-B Honor roll

Ayvdagwalosgi – PE best overall, CLA most improved

Tsuwa – PE under 10-minute mile, social studies best overall, A-B Honor roll, fine arts most improved, math most improved.