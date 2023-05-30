FISHING: Nearly 600 anglers compete in Memorial Day Tournament

CHEROKEE, N.C. – A total of 583 anglers registered for the 2023 Memorial Day Fishing Tournament in Cherokee, N.C. over Memorial Day weekend. In all, 63 anglers turned in 104 tags for a total cash payout of $4,650.

While no one caught the $1,000 fish, three anglers turned in yellow tags worth $500 each including: Roger Morton, Dalton, Ga.; Josh Sutton, Sevierville, Tenn.; and Louis Fracassi, of Wilkesboro, N.C.

Four pink tags worth $100 each were turned in by the following: Charles Crawford, Mathias, W.V.; Larry Hanes, Roxboro, N.C.; Louis Fracassi, Wilkesboro, N.C.; and Justin Jones, Bostic, N.C. 84 blue tags ($25/each) and 13 orange tags ($50/each) were also turned in during the tournament.

EBCI Natural Resources officials noted, “Congratulations to all our winners and a big thank you to all the anglers who came out to fish with us this Memorial Day weekend. Join us again for our July 8-9 Tim Hill Memorial Tournament. Happy fishing everyone.”