Park extends comment period for Laurel Falls Environmental Assessment 

GATLINBURG, Tenn. – Great Smoky Mountains National Park has extended the public comment period for the Laurel Falls Trail Management Plan Environmental Assessment (EA) through Sunday, June 4. Additional time to comment on the EA is being provided because the National Park Service Planning, Environment, and Public Comment website was unexpectedly down Friday, May 19 to Monday, May 23.

The trail management plan addresses visitor experience and safety, parking, and trail infrastructure rehabilitation for one of the most visited trails in the park. The park is conducting public scoping for the proposed plan in compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act and National Historic Preservation Act.

The EA and additional information are available online for public review at the link below. The public is invited to review the EA and submit comments online or by mail:

On the web (preferred method) at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/LaurelFalls

By mail:

Great Smoky Mountains National Park

ATTN: Laurel Falls Trail Management Plan/EA

107 Park Headquarters Road

Gatlinburg, TN 37738

The short hike to the falls and proximity to the park’s busiest entrance makes Laurel Falls Trail one of the most popular destinations in the park. Parking is limited at the trailhead, so visitors should plan ahead and come prepared with alternative destinations in case they do not find available parking. Parking on road shoulders is not allowed.