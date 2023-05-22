Cherokee Indian Hospital Foundation Gala to benefit Endowment Fund in honor of EBCI Beloved Woman Carmaleta Monteith

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Cherokee Indian Hospital Foundation has announced that the proceeds from the upcoming 12th Annual Gala will go towards the newly established Foundation Endowment fund.

This special initiative is in honor of EBCI (Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians) Beloved Woman Carmaleta Monteith, who has played a pivotal role in the Hospital Foundation since its establishment in 2006. Driven by her unwavering commitment to the community, she has set an ambitious goal of raising $1 million for the Foundation’s Endowment.

The Cherokee Indian Hospital Foundation Gala is scheduled for July 15 at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort. By directing all proceeds from this year’s Gala to the Endowment fund, the Foundation aims to generate significant financial resources to support the educational endeavors of Cherokee Indian Hospital employees.

“Not only will this year’s Gala proceeds benefit the Foundation’s Endowment, we would also like to announce that we are officially naming the Endowment in Carmaleta’s honor,” said Sheyahshe Littledave, Cherokee Indian Hospital Foundation director. “It is my honor to officially introduce the Cherokee Indian Hospital Foundation’s Carmaleta Monteith Endowment fund.”

Information from the CIHA Foundation states, “Carmaleta has spent her 87 years on earth living a life of exemplary service. With dreams and ambition rooted in education and a desire to never stop learning, she has adapted and transformed her influence a dozen times over in her lifetime, always adjusting to meet the greatest needs of those around her. She is a waymaker. A creator. A visionary. And she does it all with a fervent love and passion for the Cherokee People. Carmaleta is not only a founding member of the Cherokee Indian Hospital Foundation Board, she also Chairs the Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority’s Governing Board, a role she has held since the board’s inception in 2002.”

Specifically created to provide essential financial aid to hospital employees aspiring to excel in the medical profession, the Carmaleta Monteith Endowment fund will offer scholarships and funding opportunities for continuing education and professional development.

“The 12th Annual Gala marks a significant milestone in the journey of the Cherokee Indian Hospital Foundation. We are immensely grateful to Carmaleta Monteith for her exceptional dedication to our cause and her leadership in driving our fundraising efforts,” said Casey Cooper, chief executive officer of the Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority. “By focusing on the Endowment fund, we aim to create a lasting impact on the lives of Tribal members by supporting individuals working in healthcare within the Cherokee Indian Hospital system, empowering them to become future leaders and caregivers in our community.”

The Gala will bring together community leaders, healthcare professionals, donors, and supporters for an evening of entertainment, fine dining, and philanthropy. Guests will enjoy a “Star-Filled Summer Night” and have the opportunity to learn more about the Foundation’s mission, hear inspiring stories from the stars of the Cherokee health system, and make generous contributions towards the $1 million goal set by Beloved Woman Monteith.

With the Carmaleta Monteith Endowment Fund dedicated to serving and supporting the educational endeavors of Tribal members, every contribution made will help to build a brighter future for the next seven generations of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.

For more information about the Cherokee Indian Hospital Foundation and the 12th Annual Gala, please visit www.cihfoundation.org or contact Foundation Director Sheyahshe Littledave (828) 497-9163 ext. 6207.