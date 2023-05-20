COMMENTARY: Speak out against stigma

By CHELSEA J. TAYLOR

Wolftown Community

Have you ever wondered why a reluctance to seek help or treatment exists? Could it be that due to a lack of understanding by family, friends, co-workers, or community members? Reference sources from the Mayo Clinic site that mental illness can be caused by genetics, physical environment, and social environment. This leads me to express that at any point of time in your life your reactions, comments, or ability to empathize with people you encounter could be negatively life changing.

I will be the first to admit that I haven’t always lived up to the advice my granny has taught me, but now more than ever I see what she meant by her teachings. She encouraged me to treat people like they were angels in disguise from the book of Hebrews chapter 13 verse 2 “Do not forget to entertain strangers, for by so doing some have unwittingly entertained angels.”

People may or may not be aware of what they inherited through genetics, the reason why they function in physical environments, or how different social environments impact them. Regardless, we as a community need to understand that our reactions, comments, or lack of empathy for someone’s daily walk of life could be the reason why they never reach out for help or treatment.

If this hits home to you, then please join me in speaking out against stigmas on mental health services, recovery services, intellectual disabilities services, crisis response services, and many more. Community Connection, Awareness, Support, and Compassion are words that come to mind.