OBITUARY: Mary Alice Bradley

Mary Alice Bradley, 67, of Cherokee passed away Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

She was the daughter of the late James and Harriett Sutton Johnson.

She was preceded in death by her daughters, Tina Curry and Trina Johnson; brothers, Marvin Johnson and Irvin Hall; sister, Lilly Ramsey; and many other family members.

Mary is survived by her husband of 31 years, McKinley Bradley; children, Elizabeth Murphy, Amanda Bradley, Joseph Murphy, James Murphy all of Cherokee; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; brothers, JB Johnson and Gary Johnson and wife Ann both of Marion; and sisters, Janice Procter and husband Charles, Edith Smith and husband Jerry both of Marion, and Betty June Ball of Bryson City.

No services are planned at this time.