Wolftown/Big Y Tribal Council candidates respond to issues

The Cherokee One Feather invited all candidates in the 2023 EBCI (Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians) Election to weigh in on various topics. Each candidate was given a 250-word limit per topic. Below are the responses we received by our deadline. Candidates are listed in the order they will appear on the ballot per the EBCI Board of Elections.

Economic Development

Bo Crowe

No response received

Andrew Oocumma

To begin to address local economic development, you will need to assess your local resources. There is a need to evaluate your land base or existing infrastructure, qualified workforce, accommodations and most importantly a market to pull folks from. I have heard from several people from Big Y and Wolftown the want and need for options to have a nice meal with their families or other options for quick grab and go meals. There is a great opportunity for us to take advantage of our natural resources, the ability to transform what attracts folks to our rivers and mountains and harness it to turn that into profit for the tribe. We have the Oconaluftee River that we see people in all through out the summer and during the other seasons lining the banks fishing. There are the Great Smoky Mountains National Park that boarders Cherokee and the Blue Ridge Parkway that empties out into our Boundary. The people that love these natural resources should want to bed down here in Cherokee, we have the opportunity to take our history of capturing these folks and making them want to stay for a while. This leads to our ability to staff with a capable workforce those attractions that we may build. I would like to continue to work with our commerce department to work towards improving our accommodations for guests, they need to be affordable for our market, clean, safe, and also welcoming.

Qiana Powell

Economic developments the Tribe can work toward implementing which would provide jobs and grow our economy would be paid parking for visitors to the island, it is always packed and would be a good to way to bring revenue into the tribe. Another initiative that would bring revenue into the Tribe would be a farmers market ran by our Agricultural Department, the Tribe currently has land in Wolftown Community that could be used for the Agriculture Department to go to grow crops and could do the farmers market on site there as well. Economic development is one thing we as a Tribe need to be working on. This could be an additional revenue sources for the tribe outside of casino.

Chelsea Taylor

There needs to be a master plan that addresses the need for a balance in our housing needs. Available and affordable housing is a huge factor in the success of economic development. Workforce housing is a key topic when it comes to planning for a new development in the areas of staffing. There are 100s of jobs opened currently amongst all of our Tribal Divisions, Entities, and Local Businesses. When it comes to finding people to employ it’s difficult when the need for a place to live is far out numbered than what our Housing Division can offer. There’s data to show how many jobs are open, and what’s available for housing, but we need to use it to plan ahead so that we can development a project without worry of who’s going to staff it.

Mike Parker

No response received

Peanut Crowe

In my view, we have not even begun to scratch the surface of developing our community. We see property being bought and developed in surroundings towns and states while our downtown and communities look the same. Economic development is a long-term process that should be securing our well-being, quality of life, and finances through specific goals and objectives. One of my priorities if elected will be to draft and submit legislation aimed at bringing family-friendly attractions to Cherokee for our people to enjoy. Some of those include: larger festivals with headline entertainment, street fairs, community pool, Tribal gas station, Tribal grocery store, a water park and affordable housing. All of these things will not only begin the process of building a stronger economy, but it will also improve our people’s quality of life and well-being. The time to invest in our own people and communities is now.

Role of Business Committee

Bo Crowe

No response received

Andrew Oocumma

I am not currently on Business Committee but have sat on every committee meeting to be aware and learn. As with everything, there is room for process improvement. The primary suggestion that I would have is to make sure that complete information is given to committee members well ahead of time with a period of no less than 30 days to read and vet with other council members and subject matter experts before it comes to the floor for a vote. I would also like to see all those involved in the chambers to be available for questions or comments as some of the issues are dire and may have some time urgency constraints.

Qiana Powell

The role of Business Committee should already be established by policy and procedure. I would like to see more business available outside of the casino especially restaurants because currently there are only a few places to eat but most have limited hours and/or days of operation.

Chelsea Taylor

During my Council term in 2019-2021 I observed that there was a need of capacity building amongst most Business Committee members. From having worked in Tribal Leadership roles and as the Budget Analyst for the EBCI Division of Treasury I held an immense amount of knowledge as a council member that others didn’t have. The role of the Business needs to include comprehensive utilization of the Tribe’s Fiscal Management Policy, Tribal Code (laws) for investment account usage, Capital Improvement Project award processes, streamline the land purchase process, inform council members who aren’t assigned to the Business Committee, and be respectful to presenters at the podium.

Mike Parker

No response received

Peanut Crowe

The role of the business committee should be to begin the process of our government making a transaction along with hearing various issues that businesses here on the boundary may have. If we had clear rules and procedures, we could save a lot of time during regularly scheduled council meeting. Any large purchase must go through business committee and then make its way through Tribal Council. I do not agree with last-minute resolutions being heard and passed if they are spending millions of dollars. All large investments or expenditures should go through business committee so that our council members can get the word out to their community clubs and people of any upcoming large expenditures.

Appearance of Qualla Boundary

Bo Crowe

No response received

Andrew Oocumma

There is a need to address the appearance of the Boundary, we are in a beautiful part of the world, people travel thousands of miles to visit our area. As previously mentioned, there is an opportunity for us as a tribe to make our boundary feel safe and welcoming for our guests. Growing up, the streets and roads leading to town were full. I remember the days when cars were backed up to Happy Holiday Campground trying to get to our downtown area, this was years before Harrah’s Cherokee came to town. For those of us that remember, you had beautiful hotels/motels lining the roads with no vacancy blazing in neon, there were campgrounds turning away campers because they were at capacity, everyone’s home leading into town were kept immaculate because of the thousands of eyes that were going to drive past their home. There may be a sense of complacency that has come over us or a feeling of they are going to come and stay anyway to visit our casino, well, we need to have them stay with us regardless of the casino. I have been working to get the right pieces into place to introduce a zoning board or some sort of business-driven professional group that drives the pride we need to re-beautify our business district. Like all of us, when we visit a new place, we decide to stay based on: Do I like what I see? Do I feel Safe? And Do I feel welcomed?

Qiana Powell

The downtown area needs to be revitalized as well as the areas on the main roads coming into Cherokee. I’m sure there is grant funding available for revitalizing our downtown area. As far as the areas coming into Cherokee those are individual homes and yards and an ordinance/resolution could be put in to have people maintain their yards and/or put-up fences.

Chelsea Taylor

I submitted a resolution for zoning laws to be established in the Business District of the Qualla Boundary during my term on council. The purpose was to apply laws for the upkept of commercialized grounds, facades, retail space, and restaurant space. I plan to introduce new language of laws in the imminent domain section of our Code. The new laws I want to advocate for would be for demolishment of old run-down buildings and houses.

To enhance the appearance and owner ship of the Qualla Boundary I will legislate for more indoor and outdoor programs for our youth such as: clubs of interests, youth forums, creative competitions, mentorships, playgrounds, skateparks, bike pump tracks, mental health awareness, trainings, and inclusion awareness.

Mike Parker

No response received

Peanut Crowe

The outward appearance of our downtown area has remained mostly unchanged for the better part of my life. The Tribe has invested a little bit by the bridge and it looks great, but we need to do better. Again, we have invested hundreds of millions of dollars on projects and investments in surrounding towns and states while neglecting our own town. If elected, I will submit legislation to invest in our town and its outward appearance.

Role of Cherokee language

Bo Crowe

No response received

Andrew Oocumma

There are several things I have found important all across Indian Country as I met with leaders regarding tribal sovereignty and tribal identity is the foundation of Language. So much so that there have been leaders state that if the language dies, so does the tribe. Our language is needed to practice medicine, sing our traditional songs, communicate with one another, and don’t forget, the Cherokee language is the reason the United States of America, which we were not even a member of at the time, won World War I. It is a priority of mine to continue to support in any way I can to perpetuate the teaching of Cherokee Language.

Qiana Powell

Our language is very important to me, I attend classes when they are offered, and I do not have prior engagements with my schoolwork or my daughter’s sports. I try to learn as much as I can. I am very grateful for the speakers who hold classes to teach the community. I know language is important to maintain our federal recognition and that’s why I do my part by trying to learn and use what I know.

Chelsea Taylor

We need Unification and Retention Plan for stakeholders of our Cherokee Language, Traditions, and Culture. In any society the language of the people is what has carried them through generations. The language is powerful in it’s own right and we need to treat it as a living language. From birth to adulthood we need to support all ventures to keep the language alive. Those that are gifted with the ability to speak the Cherokee Language as a fluent or secondary language learner are who we should strive to be and encourage one another to do so.

Mike Parker

No response received

Peanut Crowe

Our language is in a dire situation but I believe we can collectively turn it around. I applaud the Kituwah Academy, Cherokee Central Schools, and various other Tribal Programs for their efforts in preserving our language. I am also very proud to say that my daughter is a teacher at the Academy and shares her knowledge of the language with my two grandkids and family. I am also proud of my kids for attempting to enroll their children in the Academy this coming Fall. While campaigning in the community, I have made a conscious effort to reach out to as many fluent speakers as I can to get their input on the best way moving forward. If I am elected to serve as a council member, I will support any and all language efforts our fluent speakers and the listed organizations submit to us for approval. I will also continue building a language coalition so that all parties are represented and come to a consensus on how we can better improve our language preservation efforts.

Development of Cultural Tourism

Bo Crowe

No response received

Andrew Oocumma

This is also at the heart of our identity and is a reason our tribe was able to sustain before Harrah’s Cherokee Casino came to town. I was employed through my youth because of cultural tourism, be nice to the out-of-town folks so they will stay longer and spend their money. It also grew the local economy, we all remember “The Cherokees” the largest group of Native craftsmen in the world. Tourists bought that stuff because of who we are. We have the opportunity to fashion Cherokee as a leader because of our rich history now more than we did in the past without those gimmicks. We have community members in our cultural district that are near experts in our authentic selves to educate tourists in the Oconaluftee Indian Village, perform in Unto These Hills and educate within the Museum of The Cherokee Indians. Our culture and unique history set us apart from our neighbors in Bryson City, Sylva and Waynesville, I will explore ways to bring those tourists to Cherokee by working with our commerce department so we can create generational tourism through our culture back to Cherokee.

Qiana Powell

Currently we have the village, museum, and Unto These Hills, and the legends told at the fire promoting cultural tourism, I think there is always growth for any business and if any is needed, I am sure there is funding open to those programs as well.

Chelsea Taylor

When I worked for the Cherokee Historical Association we would accommodate groups if they made a special request for a tour. I’m all for establishing tours of sacred places, while hearing legends and history of our tribe. Also I am in support of murals being done by our artists to showcase their skills, but to also give life to the Qualla Boundary. We need more cultural PR that is noticeably intriguing that will attract tourists using our lands as a drive thru to the parkway.

Mike Parker

No response received

Peanut Crowe

The Cherokee Historical Association does a great job with what they have. The museum, drama, and village are must see attractions when anyone visits Cherokee. I am proud of their work in opening a downtown store and managing the Fire Mountain Trails as well. I think we should fully fund all of our cultural tourist attractions and build on their successes together. I would love to see our drama become a larger production and dinner show like we see across the mountain and bring in more professional exhibitions and competitions to Fire Mountain Trail. The folks involved in these programs have laid a great foundation and framework that we can definitely build on.

Why do you feel you are the best choice for Wolftown/Big Y Council representative?

Bo Crowe

No response received

Andrew Oocumma

No response received

Qiana Powell

No response received

Chelsea Taylor

As a mother of four beautiful children I feel blessed to have their support to run for an elected seat. Two of my children have mentioned getting into elected positions in the future. I want to set the stage for new generation leadership and to be a great example of a legislator. Since my term ended in October 2021 I have gained so much awareness of how trauma impacts our people in working as the Analenisgi Behavioral Health Data Analyst at the Cherokee Indian Hospital. In closing I am an honors graduate from Cherokee High School and hold BA in Business Management from Lenoir-Rhyne College. Served on the Cherokee Central School Board from 2013-2017 as the Wolftown Rep. and served on Tribal Council from 2019-2021 as one of the Wolftown/Big Y Reps. I will also bring to the council a combined 20 years of experience in Leadership, Finance, Accounting, Data Analysis, Preparing Legislation, Presenting Legislation, and community engagement as an active basketball coach for EBCI enrolled members. I would love to have your support in the upcoming Primary Election as candidate #4! Please reach out to me for any questions or concerns at 828-507-7848.

Mike Parker

No response received

Peanut Crowe

First off, thank you to Robert and the One Feather team for the article and platform to inform the public on our positions on various issues. I am running for a multitude of reasons that include: Investing in our community, preserving our culture and language, and being a voice of the people. I support economic diversity as long as our communities are the priority. I will continue collaborating with fluent speakers, New KituwahAcademy, tribal programs, and Cherokee Central Schools on the best way of proceeding as it relates to language preservation. I will always advocate for responsible tribal spending and more transparency of tribal government actions. I will always answer to my people and represent their will if elected.

I humbly ask for your vote in the upcoming June 1st Primary Election!