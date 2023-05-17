Principal Chief candidates respond to issues

The Cherokee One Feather invited all candidates in the 2023 EBCI (Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians) Election to weigh in on various topics. Each candidate was given a 250-word limit per topic. Below are the responses we received by our deadline. Candidates are listed in the order they will appear on the ballot per the EBCI Board of Elections.

Economic Development

Michell Hicks

The Cherokee community places a high priority on economic development and should foster an environment that supports entrepreneurship and growth. We have identified key initiatives that drive economic development in our community. We will strive to create an environment that is conducive to entrepreneurship. This includes streamlining the leasing process, providing access to resources and training, and creating an ecosystem that encourages innovation and risk-taking. We recognize that Cherokee has a lot to offer beyond gaming, and we are committed to showcasing the rich cultural heritage and natural beauty of our community. To do this, we will implement a robust marketing and special events strategy that drives non-gaming visitation. We are committed to ensuring that local business owners have a voice in economic development decision-making. We believe that the best way to support local businesses is to listen to their needs and perspectives and ensure that they have a seat at the table. We will conduct a review of tribal code to ensure business-friendly ordinances are sponsored and passed. We believe that regulations and policies can have a major impact on business success, and we want to make sure that our codes reflect the needs and priorities of our community. We will seek partnerships that support the goal of driving non-gaming visitation to Cherokee. We believe that outside capital can be a powerful force for economic development, and we want to create incentives to encourage investment in our community. These initiatives represent a comprehensive strategy for economic development in Cherokee.

Gene Crowe Jr.

No response received

Robert Saunooke

Our local economy has not kept up with the surrounding communities and relies almost exclusively on the Casino while ignoring what was once a booming tourist town. No chief since Joyce Dugan has brought or created any new economic development or opportunities to the boundary. Instead we have invested elsewhere providing jobs, investment dollars and economic growth in surrounding states while we ignore what once made Cherokee the most visited town in the South. We need to change our way of thinking. Inviting name-brand businesses, taking advantage of tax incentives and grants, partnering with Tribal members for start up business, and investing in Cherokee is long overdue. Since 1997 the Tribe has received almost $8 Billion in revenue from the Casino. Where did all that funding go? Clearly not in developing our local entertainment and economy. Over the past 35 years I have helped other Tribes improve their local economy through strategic partnerships, investment of Non-Tribal dollars, and capitalizing on the unique aspects of the Tribal community. We were once the most visited place in the south and we can be again but we must invest in Cherokee. We must first look to ourselves, our town, or community and our people and invest and believe in them before using precious resources elsewhere.

Richard G. Sneed

My administration implemented a strategic diversification plan, protecting our assets while growing services well into the future. Economic Development is multifaceted and starts with each household. Therefore, we increased the minimum wage for EBCI employees to $15/hr and will continue to provide career paths and wages that foster a robust workforce. We brought forth legislation that has exempted our citizens from taxes through GenWell and are currently working to extend State Income Tax exemptions to all EBCI citizens across North Carolina, keeping EBCI dollars at home.

By prioritizing economic diversification, we expanded the Tribe’s reach into the commercial gaming marketplace and included a mobile and I-gaming strategy and gaming technology investment fund. We created the Sovereign Wealth Fund to give the EBCI the flexibility to make private equity investments and have realized a 20% return on investment. We also developed a non-gaming revenue diversifier that focuses on real estate, hospitality and entertainment, and federal government contracting and acquired approval for the manufacturing of medicinal cannabis sales. Finally, our economy is not fully reliant on gaming revenue.

Amidst all of this, we still adopted the most conservative budget in a decade without cutting services. When necessary, we called for, and will continue to call for, more and checks and balances on spending.

My administration will provide necessary infrastructure, technology, education, and training that supports business development growth and increases capacity of a workforce-ready population. In short, we will build a healthy economy by building a healthy community.

Lori Taylor

Economic Development is the creation of wealth from which the community benefits are actual realized. I feel the over-all development of the Qualla Boundary needs another set of eyes for this generation. We had career politicians for decades that we in trusted the career politicians to develop and maintain our tribe. I feel that 20 years of the same old eyes had their chance at whatever goal that was intended. It is time we adapt and change because of the time and have new ideas that fit this era. Jobs and employees are crucial to the development of our area. If we stay in the same way of thinking we become stagnate and moral decreases which makes employees unhappy and not want to stay here. I feel like with the new technology we can and should be competing in the digital world. More businesses and more employees learning and competing. We must put resources into current businesses while development new ones. This will in turn bring more taxes to the area. We need to re-evaluate the current jobs within the tribe and assess multiple people doing the same job within a program. And create what is needed. Considering we are broken into individual communities we need to look at each and how do we develop each community from the far end of Big Cove all the way to Cherokee County. Bring each community its own economic development which helps each individual community.

Gary Ledford

It absolutely amazes me…and angers me…that billions of dollars have passed through the past administrations…AND LOOK AT OUR TOWN!!! It is an absolute ghost town. Shops closing, crumbling roads, poor infrastructure…you deserve so much more. And that, my friends, is where I come in. As your Chief, we will take a new direction…one where the people come first, and they have a voice in where and how their money is spent. I have heard you loud and clear, and this is my vow to you..I will NEVER engage in a capital project until I have taken it to EVERY township and gained your approval. Your money will not be spent in ridiculous ventures in other states…or even COUNTRIES. Instead…we will develop a strong strategic growth plan for our home, grow our town so that families have entertainment and something…anything…to do, we will upgrade and diversify our existing attractions to entice new visitors, and we will create exciting and engaging entry-level jobs so that our young people can get on the path of fiscal and community responsibility. We’ll get back in the game at the national and regional levels, and we’ll not only compete…we’ll win. It is beyond time that Cherokee came first.

Role of Business Committee

Michell Hicks

The Business Committee plays a vital role in promoting economic growth and development within the community. To achieve this, the committee focuses on the following key areas: A critical piece is working along side the Executive, Tribal Council, Cherokee communities and the business community to develop future strategies for Cherokee. This process will achieve this by providing education and training thru a workforce program, prioritizing the needs of the community, financial support, and mentorship opportunities for entrepreneurs. By doing so, they encourage innovation and creativity, which are vital for the growth of the business community. The committee ensures that all leases and purchases reflect fair rates and legal protection for both the lessor and lessee. This not only provides a fair and transparent business environment but also helps build trust between the businesses and Tribal leadership. The committee ensures that business services reflect the needs of business operators. This involves providing access to the latest technologies, resources, and support services, such as marketing, financial planning, and legal advice. Finally, the committee supports robust Marketing and Special Events Strategies to drive nongaming visitation. This helps promote the area’s unique culture and attract visitors to the region, which in turn boosts the local economy. The Business Committee’s role in promoting economic growth and development in the community. By creating an environment conducive to entrepreneurship, ensuring fair and transparent business practices, providing access to business services, and supporting marketing and special events, the committee helps build a strong and vibrant business community.

Gene Crowe Jr.

No response received

Robert Saunooke

There was a time in our history that the business committee served the purpose of protecting and assisting Tribal members in the negotiation and leasing of their lands. Lack of attorneys and funding to help our members required governmental oversight. That time has changed and federal law has provided a way for Tribes to create their own leasing, sale, and land transfer process through the Hearth Act which would permit individual members to enter into agreements independent of elected officials involvement. The Business Committee should not be involved in the independent negotiation process of leasing and sale of lands belonging to Tribal members. Historically this process has failed and members of the method for review and valuing leases was not properly handled. Permitting members to determine for themselves the lease or sale of their lands is at the heart of Tribal self-determination. Governmental involvement in this process is an unnecessary hold over from the paternalism of the federal government over our own independence. I would suggest approval of a Hearth Act ordinance and relegate the Business Committee solely to the approval of leases for Tribally owned property and businesses and approval of Deeds of Trust for which the Tribe has involvement. We are perfectly capable of handling our own affairs.

Richard G. Sneed

The EBCI Business Committee is composed of the Principal Chief, Vice Chief, and four Tribal Council representatives. Per Tribal law it is charged with approving EBCI government contracts valued at $50,000 and over, leases that are negotiated on the Qualla Boundary, land use permits, and mortgages. The role of Business Committee is established in the Cherokee Code with defined guidelines, but with discretion when it comes to commercial leases for land and/or buildings owned by the EBCI tribal government.

When considering if a community is business-friendly, you often consider tax incentives, stability in government, and an ease in navigating the permitting and building processes. The EBCI must maintain a Business Committee that operates not only to benefit tribal citizens that are interested in starting or building their business but must balance that with the long-term business needs of the EBCI. Many businesses operated on the Qualla Boundary are owned by non-tribal citizens. These business owners lease the land and/or buildings from tribal citizens. We must maintain policies and procedures that ensure these business owners continue to invest in the Qualla Boundary. I have personally worked to prioritize actions and policies that promote the stability of the EBCI business community.

The role of Business Committee should never be politicized

Lori Taylor

The ultimate role of the Business Committee is to vet business opportunities and make sure that possible ventures are acceptable and worthy of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians investing monies and man power. Business Committee can discuss all aspects before hitting the floor for a vote. And be able and have knowledge of possible venture so they can relay to the people and other cohorts. We should not be bringing ventures into council-on-council day and expecting it to passed on the floor and nobody know what we are voting on and the monies involved. Every voting representative should be up to par and have all the information to make a sound decision. No more good old boy favoritism being played with tribal dollars. A set of policy and procedures to maintain consistency and fairness. I also feel in this process politics should be as unbiased as they possibly can. And voting members should recuse themselves if a family member or an associated friend brings forth something. If it is a good investment or idea the remaining members should be able to make a sound decision that would be fair and consistent. Policy and Procedure written and not waivered. Lastly, to insure that all businesses are treated fairly and equal. No more just you not them mentality. Insure that all regulations, procedures are followed. Asses any sanctions once developed no matter who or what it is. If criminal activity is involved this committee should be investigated and held accountable.

Gary Ledford

Without reading their mission statement, reviewing their past accomplishments, examining their strategic plan, or observing their day-to-day operations, I can’t tell you specifically what they do or what their role in government is. I would hope that, as their name implies, they are engaged heavily in all aspects of business, here on the Boundary…vision, oversight, regulation, and perhaps even recruitment. If elected to office, I would immediately engage with them, determine their role in government, and together accomplish a plan of attack to start growing our town.

Appearance of Qualla Boundary

Michell Hicks

The aesthetic of Cherokee is a critical matter that holds significant importance for the EBCI members. Our campaign is focused on crucial efforts that will enhance the community’s appearance and promote our cultural heritage. One of our top priorities is expanding the Cultural Corridor to incorporate the old elementary site. This Corridor is an invaluable asset for our community and must continue to thrive. We understand the significance of art and culture in shaping our identity, and we aim to provide platforms for artists to showcase their work and interact with the community. We are dedicated to supporting mixed-use developments that offer commercial and residential spaces to EBCI members, recognizing the importance of a dynamic community that supports successful commerce and affordable housing. We aim to ensure that Tribal Code aligns with the community’s needs and values and is maintained by landowners, as it is a vital tool in ensuring a safe, healthy, and thriving community. Improving our community’s walkability by designing pedestrianfriendly traffic is another area of focus. Walkable communities are safer, healthier, and more active, and we are committed to creating a community that caters to pedestrians’ needs. These initiatives form a comprehensive approach to enhancing the appearance of Qualla Boundary and promoting EBCI culture. By working together, we can create a community that is safe, healthy, and vibrant, reflecting our tribe’s values and priorities.

Gene Crowe Jr.

No response received

Robert Saunooke

At the heart of Indian Country is our relationship to our land and our community. Unfortunately, when we drive around our boundary today, we often see burned out buildings, junked and abandoned cars, tenement housing and a less than welcoming environment. Our Casino and economic desires are tied to our land and the ability to create an atmosphere that invites business, tourists and others here. Recently the Tribe decided to invest $75 Million to create and improve business development in Sevierville, TN. While that might be great for Sevierville it did nothing to improve our lands. That same money could have been spent on our infrastructure, roads, and upgrading our streetlights and walking paths. Providing funds for local businesses as part of an overall unified development plan would help bring new businesses and tourists to Cherokee. Years ago people came to Cherokee to experience the unique aspects of our boundary. Chairlifts, unique stores, food vendors, horse trails and amusement parks welcomed the world to our home. Again, investing in what our boundary has to offer the world will create jobs, invite visitors and increase our Tribal levy. We were once the destination of the South and we can be again but we need to remember what makes Cherokee great and invest in our lands and our people.

Richard G. Sneed

For decades, our community has expressed concerns regarding the aesthetics of the Qualla Boundary—especially Downtown Cherokee. Currently, we have several initiatives underway to provide a comprehensive vision. The Fairgrounds remodel will include open spaces, 24/7 access, no fencing, state-of-art facilities for vendors, exhibits, and stage productions, while incorporating aspects of Cherokee culture.

The EBCI has also invested in the Downtown horseshoe area by renovating buildings owned by the tribe, installing a pedestrian bridge, and maintaining the fountain features. Future plans include renovations to the fountains and water features, mural projects, and public art installations to draw visitors for the benefit of business owners. We also have planned for more extensive bike and walking paths to ease congestion and enhance visitor experience.

Furthermore, the EBCI is building our event calendar to include more art and craft markets, food truck events, and musical acts in the downtown area. We must focus not only on drawing tourists but also develop a comprehensive plan to encourage our tribal citizens to spend more money in our town to increase tribal levy, promote locally-owned businesses, and keep the dollars that are generated here in this community rather than going out into the region.

Lori Taylor

Over the years shops have come and gone. And steadily the tourists disappear. Once a booming town and now almost looking like a ghost town. Current business struggling to make it with the shortage of tourists and their monies. As I stated before we must evolve with the different types of tourists or customer. What people were interested in twenty years ago are not interested in the same old thing now. Example, we all wanted Converse/Chucks and thought we was the coolest in them. But now we want the new Labron’s or Kyries. Totally, different brands and type of shoe but could be used to do the same thing. Yes, there has been revitalization to certain areas of our tribe but it was that enough?

We must find our niche and make it more interesting than surrounding tourist areas. And even more now due to other competing casinos. We have a name brand casino but our business are hurting cause the casino markets for its self and not outside it boarders. We have to make the tourist know we are more than a casino and one grocery store with 20 craft shops with the exact same thing in anyone of them. Whether, its rebuilding, fixing the holes in the pavement or adding a extra coat of paint it must be done. Having a more welcoming and friendly environment that people will pass on to their families for many years to come.

Gary Ledford

To this day, at 60 years of age…I still find myself in absolute awe of the blessings that The Father has bestowed upon us. We’re mere minutes from one of the most amazing wonders of the modern world…the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The beautiful Oconaluftee runs through our home, reminding us constantly, that cleansing medicine is just a few steps away. I don’t know…maybe, it’s me…but I tend to see past what others might see. Do we have some problems? Well, of course we do…but, it’s nothing we can’t fix with an administration that cares about the preservation of that beauty I spoke of. As Principal Chief, we will examine the need for an Environmental Protection Unit…an entity that identifies our environmental issues, develops strong courses of action, and engages those problems with great urgency. Now…if we’re talking strictly about lack of businesses, things to do for our people, unfinished projects, etc…as I’ve said before, we will re-focus…put Cherokee and its people first… and we’ll get to work and accomplish these things.

Role of Cherokee language

Michell Hicks

As a community, we must recognize and value the importance of language preservation. That is why we are proposing to enhance by creating a Language and Preservation Division that will be led by Cherokee speakers. Our goal is to ensure that the Cherokee language is preserved for future generations. To achieve this, we will emphasize audio preservation, which has proven to be an effective method of maintaining language heritage. We want to ensure that our audio preservation techniques are up-to-date, efficient, and accessible to all members of the community. We believe that fair pay for our speakers is essential. They are the key to our language preservation efforts, and we must compensate them accordingly. This will not only ensure their financial stability but also show them that we value and respect their contributions. To promote our language and preservation programs, we will establish community events that involve and engage the community. These events will showcase the importance of language preservation, provide opportunities for members to learn and practice the Cherokee language, and create a sense of community around our shared language heritage. In conclusion, the establishment of a Language and Preservation Division led by Cherokee speakers will ensure that our language is preserved for generations to come. We must prioritize the value of our heritage and make a concerted effort to promote it within our community. By working together, we can ensure that our language and culture remain an integral part of who we are as Cherokee people.

Gene Crowe Jr.

No response received

Robert Saunooke

Preservation of our culture and promoting its growth and protection is a priority for healing our community. Many of the issues we are facing are directly related to our failure to live and practice our culture. Remembering our matriarchal foundation means we do not abuse our woman and children. Understanding our language helps us recall our relationship with one another. Preserving our language keeps us connected not only to our past but assures us that we will continue to exist in our future. I have proposed a larger museum or cultural center where the employees include our language speakers and crafts people. Those who are willing would be full time employees whose job would be to practice their craft, speak our language, and teach others to do the same. We would build from what is already present in the Kituwah Academy and Adult language speakers programs and provide a place for children and adults to go and learn how to speak as well as create the unique basketry, pottery, beadwork, dress and shirt making and wood carving that has been historically Cherokee. Alcoholism, drug use, and other problems cannot exist within a Tribe that truly practices and lives its culture. Returning to the priority of who we were before we were forced to be Non-Indian should be one of our primary focuses.

Richard G. Sneed

The perpetuation of the Cherokee language is not a topic we should discuss separately from other initiatives. For our language to persist, it must be embedded in every aspect of our daily lives. Under my administration, we have established full-time adult language learner positions both in Cherokee and in Snowbird, developed employee language classes, made language learning books available to every interested tribal citizen, and began construction on a new Cherokee Language Speakers’ Bureau, but these acts alone will not secure our language’s future.

My administration has focused on generating opportunities for individuals to learn, with the next steps being to support more classes in the communities. Furthermore, we have plans to increase the number of language positions. These positions are currently being considered by the Human Resources Division and will give our adult language learners an opportunity to give back to the EBCI and further proliferate the use of the language. We have seen great success with the adult language learner programs and look forward to expanding the size and scope of those programs as we learn best practices and improve our outcomes.

Not only do we need to increase the number of language learners in our community, but we must focus on archiving the existing first language learners. We need to preserve their stories, histories, jokes, songs, and cadence of speech to benefit future generations. We have an existing language archival program and are actively researching how to build upon that program to preserve these precious stories.

Lori Taylor

The role of our language is what makes us different than other people on this planet. It makes us Cherokee. Our first spoken words. It is a criteria for federal recognition for the United States government. As blood lines get diluted and blood quantum diminishes, we are forced to figure who we are and fight for who we are and was. Our language is crucial to us as Cherokee People. Our first language our first words to communicate with one another. To be able label everything such as our foods, natural resources, our ceremonies and medicine. And most important to name our people from birth. To know the clans and systematical component of that. Our syllabary made of characters only our people could decipher. Our language shows us a past that was highly intelligent humans. And proof that we were not the merciless savages or unintelligent creatures that we have been mislabeled throughout history. Our language is power and our children and their children should forever know. We as adults must learn so that we can be the teachers as our ancestors were. We must lead the way. Our future depends on it! We leave this one thing to our grandbabies and their grandbabies. Our story was never to become so colonized that we forget who we are and where we come from. Our stories depend on our tribe and its people to come together and fight for what is ours.

Gary Ledford

It goes without saying, that the value of our language is immeasurable. It is absolutely vital that it be preserved for all time. If I am ever fortunate enough to stand as your Chief, I will take all steps necessary to see that happen. I want you to understand something though, and I want you to think about this…this is not just a “Hey, Chief…what are you going to do about this?” issue. This is a Cherokee Tribal issue…and, it involves input and action from us all. KEEP IN MIND…day-to-day business is conducted…in English. Business in Washington, Raleigh, the doctor’s office, the supermarket is conducted…in English. So…short of mandating that all business on the Boundary be conducted in the Cherokee language, our options are limited. Here’s a thought…in the military, we have foreign language translators who specialize in Chinese, German, Farsi, etc. They aren’t ordered to learn these languages…they learn them because they are given additional pay to maintain their proficiency. In this day and age of staggering inflation and skyrocketing prices, money is an incredibly strong motivator. As Principal Chief, would I work with Council to find funding to invest in our people and our language? You better believe it.

Development of Cultural Tourism

Michell Hicks

We are committed to the development of cultural tourism in Cherokee. Cultural tourism is an essential component of economic development, and it has the potential to benefit our entire community. The key initiatives that we believe will help drive visitation to Cherokee and promote our unique cultural heritage are: We must support a Marketing and Special Events strategy that targets the leisure traveler. The leisure traveler is an important demographic for cultural tourism, as they are looking for an in-depth cultural experience and are willing to pay for it. By targeting this demographic with a comprehensive marketing and special events strategy, we can create new opportunities for cultural tourism in Cherokee. We will explore opportunities to upgrade existing cultural attractions and promote new cultural attractions. Our cultural heritage is one of our community’s greatest assets, and we want to ensure that it is preserved and celebrated for generations to come. By investing in new and upgraded cultural attractions, we can create new opportunities for visitors to connect with our community. We will partner with Kituwah, LLC to ensure a comprehensive strategy for driving visitation to Cherokee. We will partner with local business owners to educate them on current leisure and recreational traveler trends, and offer incentives to re-brand or re-tool existing businesses to fit those trends. Together, these initiatives represent a comprehensive strategy for the development of cultural tourism. By working together, we can create a community that preserves our cultural heritage, while promoting economic opportunity for all.

Gene Crowe Jr.

No response received

Robert Saunooke

Improving and updating the Drama and Indian Village is only one of the ways to increase participation and the financial viability of culturally related tourism activities. Upgrading the facilities, whether at its current location or elsewhere, would be a keystone to an overall plan to promote who we are to the world and invite the world to come visit, experience and learn here. We are surrounded by some of the best natural resources in the southern U.S. Utilizing our surroundings through horse trails, educational tours that highlight or history and people, hiking trails and eco-tourism would capitalize on what is present here and no place else. I propose building a permanent pow wow cultural center where we could hold larger Native events inviting Tribes from all over the country to come and share in our culture along with theirs. Tribal markets similar to what is present in Santa Fe or Albuquerque to allow our members to promote and market their crafts. Expanding the Kananesgi Fashion show and the Tribe investing in strategic partnerships with our artists to help get them placed in larger markets. Continuing to promote and expand the Native American Film Festival as a larger event and venue. Cultural Tourism is tied to investing in our local economy and preserving our culture. We continue to be Stronger Together.

Richard G. Sneed

The development of Cultural Tourism must stretch beyond our long-standing institutions. While cultural tourism undoubtedly includes supporting the renewal of partner cornerstones such as the Museum of the Cherokee Indian, Qualla Arts and Crafts, and Cherokee Historical Association properties, it also means that Cherokee language and environmental stewardship, which are essential to our Cherokee core values, should be integrated in our strategy. Cultural Tourism cannot function contrary to Community Development. Projects such as Fire Mountain expansions not only entice ecotourism clientele to the Boundary, but also provide free entertainment and healthy options for our own citizens. We are now considering our outdoor initiatives as cultural partners. We also shouldn’t “sell” our culture. However, we can share it with our neighbors and amongst ourselves by caring for our natural resources and supporting our traditional and contemporary Cherokee artisans.

Lori Taylor

As a kid and remembering going on class field trips to the discovery centers in Charlotte, N.C. or Atlanta, Ga. I can remember how interesting and cool those types of places were. I would love to see a discovery center geared towards us. We could implement other tribes or host other tribes. While fostering new relationships with surrounding tribes. Tourist only know what they have read in books and that does not tell our story correctly. What they know is colonized stories in which that sparks their interests. Telling a legend or story can be entertaining but due to the digital and technology we could bring those things to life. Id also like to see our peoples art in a actually art show. A gallery of our people’s art from past to present. A place for our youth to exhibit their art and be able to present who they are and their work. If we can rename a mountain there are endless possibilities for the future. Develop a place to host the arts, music, traditions, and history. We must re-valuate and adapt to the changing times. We can’t stay stuck in the past but we must be careful and mindful in our actions to grow.

Gary Ledford

I’ve done a tremendous amount of research on the priorities of people when they go on vacation. At the top of EVERY list that I’ve examined…is relaxing. Plain and simple…just relaxing. Following that, we have…hiking, fishing, swimming, engaging in new adventures, and….shopping. It is ABSOLUTELY IMPERATIVE that we IMMEDIATELY start playing to our strengths. Once…and, I want you younger people reading this to pay close attention…ONCE Cherokee, North Carolina was PACKED WITH PEOPLE from around the world looking to camp, fish, hike, swim, and yep…just relax. They were Eco-tourists looking to get away from everything, and our home was number one on their list. They learned about our history and our culture because they were here among us…and we took the time to teach them. And yes, they spent money…lots of money. But, for some reason that defies logic or explanation…we turned our back on them. We became casino-centric and we lost total sight of the fact that we could do both…host the gambling crowd in our beautiful casino and create an environment where we, once again, would be THE destination for Eco-tourists. My administration would fully realize the value of maximizing our appearance and brand…strengthening our position among vacationers…and returning us to a “Must See” location.

Why do you feel you are the best choice for Principal Chief?

Michell Hicks

No response received

Gene Crowe Jr.

No response received

Robert Saunooke

For the past 35 years I have been working throughout Indian country helping Tribes invest in themselves, protect their people, and grow their economy. Over 30 Tribes have sought me out and put their faith in me to help their members. Over 3000 members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians have asked me to represent them and protect their interests. When problems arise and there is no one else that can help, I am often the person that is asked to step in and defend Tribal members’ rights, enforce laws, and protect their interests. They put their trust and faith in me and I am hoping that you will too. I have spent my entire professional life working for and on behalf of Tribes and their members. In that process I have built relationships in business and finance and connections that few others have as well as participated in some of the most profitable economic opportunities to ever occur in Indian country. We cannot address the issues facing us today by making the same decisions and hoping that something will change. We must change our leadership. We must have accountability. We must protect who we are. We were once much better. We are Stronger Together and can be again. I humbly ask for your support and vote.

Richard G. Sneed

Since I entered office, my team and I have taken a principled approach to leadership. We have done so knowing that this work is for the Principal People Ani-Yu-Wi-ya—the citizens who comprise a strong, innovative, and proud nation. It is only through principled actions that we see collective progress and only in collective progress that we remain the Principal People our ancestors expect us to be.

Principled leadership is values-driven decision making. It is proactive, not reactive. It results in progress and stability. Our focus has been on and will continue to be on economic prosperity for all citizens, valuing a holistic sense of wellbeing and quality of life for our community, and developing in a responsible, sustainable manner that protects our environment and our cultural values. While my leadership alone cannot secure this success, the cohesive team we have built together most certainly does.

We have prospered, often while others struggled, because we took a proactive approach and built a structure that utilizes the talents and skills of our employees, side-by-side with the complex needs of our citizens. By continuing to support our team of experts and see through the plans that promise to yield growth and harmony for our community, I hope to fully serve out my dedication to the Cherokee people in a more complete and indelible manner. It is my hope that I have your support to be Re-Elected Principal Chief of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.

Lori Taylor

I meet all the criteria set forth by our Governing Document and Cherokee Tribal Code. I am a single mother raising three enrolled members of tribe while surviving in the haves and have nots. I have lived her all my life. I have 3 children Tyler, Whitney, and Madison. I obtained my bachelor’s degree from Western Carolina and hold an associate degree from Southwestern Community College. I worked for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians for 19.6 years and 20 years for Harrah’s Cherokee Casino and hotel. I am just like you. A full-blooded Cherokee Indian trying to effect a change for my people to be treated fair and consistent. I have 46 years’ experience living on the boundary and experiencing your frustrations with our government and the lack of leadership. I am not a politician! I am enrolled member taking the steps to make a better and brighter future. I have listened to your issues and concerns and would like the opportunity to help levitate these issues and concerns. So that we can be who we always were and that’s Cherokee. It is essential in this time of unknown that we vote change. Its past time that our younger generation has the opportunities help move this tribe forward. We will be living up to the expectation when we told them to go to school and bring back what you learn. We have an opportunity to create, change and break free of and old way that is not working!

Gary Ledford

No response received