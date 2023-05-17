Painttown Tribal Council candidates respond to issues

The Cherokee One Feather invited all candidates in the 2023 EBCI (Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians) Election to weigh in on various topics. Each candidate was given a 250-word limit per topic. Below are the responses we received by our deadline. Candidates are listed in the order they will appear on the ballot per the EBCI Board of Elections.

Economic Development

Sean “Michael” Stamper

The subject of Economic Development has been at the forefront of many conversations in the community since the casino began making huge disbursements to our tribe. The Tribe has grown and invested in higher education for our youth. This has allowed for our community to become more aware of opportunities that are available for our people. It’s important that everyone understands that Economic Development stretches beyond “how much is my Percap/Genwell” distribution. Economic Development is what the quality of life looks like for our community. Economic Development requires socio-economic changes with political changes, cultural (mindset) changes, and infrastructure changes. I believe we are progressing with Economic Development. I know it is easy to be upset at the lack of new buildings in our town and not seeing our “bang for our buck” when it comes to investments in outside entities, but we fail to realize that we are moving towards having internet access in homes across the boundary. We all want a facelift for downtown, but the current water line replacement shows that we are not structurally prepared for a facelift at this moment. New buildings and more amenities require better infrastructure that would allow for the facelift to be sustainable. I.e., bathrooms, parking, traffic patterns that include foot traffic. We have the resources to take the next step for Economic Development but it requires a prioritized plan of action that works with current landowners and future business owners.

Andre Brown

Our tribe’s economic development efforts have often been managed with a lack of respect needed to ensure sustainability, positive and timely returns, as well as impact beneficial to the tribe’s economy and financial well-being, including that of individual members. Blind entrance into contractual agreements is a fine line the EBCI has continuously walked along throughout recent history. Such actions can be costly in short-term and long-term periods, leaving the tribe, as a whole, to suffer at the hands of the few chosen to represent them.

With the resources available, the EBCI should always be prepared to examine, dispute, and resolve any issues that may put our tribe in any sort of contractual disadvantage or financial hardship. By having lawyers, analytics teams, entrepreneurs, and temporary venture partners present during our business dealings, the EBCI will be able to recognize and avoid disadvantageous strategies that would otherwise be binding and that may require obligatory and detrimental action on our behalf.

Well-informed decision making is a goal our tribe should adhere to indefinitely, regardless of whom may be leading or representing us. On that same note, full-transparency amongst the people should be common practice as well. While the people have final say in who represents them, beyond this they are typically left largely in the dark until matters have been settled. Putting power back in the hands of the people would subsequently aid in ensuring the tribe, in its entirety, is comfortable with the agreements we enter into.

Dike Sneed

No response received

Jeff Thompson

In my 44 years of life, I have witnessed growth like I would have never believed within the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. With all the progress this Tribe has seen, it seems that too often we put the cart in front of the horse. That being said, my first thought of economic development would be to update the Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS). It is available to view at ebci.com and was last updated for 2018-2022. I have made attempts to the Planning Board for information on an updated strategy, and as of this writing have not received a call back. There were twenty-five vital projects listed, eleven of those being priority projects. I would also like to know how many projects are on the shelf that were not listed or were added and that were not updated to the list. It confuses me to read the list as they are weighted in determination of consistency, community impact, readiness to proceed, and management capacity but were also voted on by the CEDS committee for priority. Cultural District Master Plan scored number three on the list of Vital Projects but voted in at number nine on Priority Projects. All of these projects were voted on and passed by Council, and most remain on the shelf. It is my opinion that we get projects off the shelf before we continue to add more. Either by completing these projects or rescinding them.

Richard Delano Huskey

The Division of Commerce plays a crucial role in the economic development of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. The division aims to create and attract businesses to the Qualla Boundary to promote job growth, entrepreneurship, and sustainable economic development. They offer various services, such as business planning, marketing, and financing, to help enrolled members and entrepreneurs establish and grow their businesses. The Division of Commerce also manages the Cherokee Indian Fairgrounds and promotes cultural tourism by organizing events and festivals, which bring revenue to the tribe and its businesses. As a member of the Tribal Council, I would work closely with the Division of Commerce to support their efforts in fostering economic growth and sustainability on the Qualla Boundary. I would also advocate for more resources to be allocated to their programs to ensure the continued success of enrolled members and local businesses.

Carolyn West

My vision for the tribe’s economic development is to support Qualla Enterprise, LLC and their business endeavors involving the medical cannabis market here on the EBCI. Qualla Enterprise, LLC acknowledges the Cherokee Core Values of maintaining a strong connection with the land and honoring our past. Since time immemorial, the Cherokee people used medicine from the earth. The medical marijuana code and policy bring a long-standing tradition into the modern world. Further, this Tribally owned LLC will provide revenue back to the Tribe once fully operational. Additionally, I would like to see an entrepreneurship program for individuals who do not want to pursue the traditional collegiate route after high school. The entrepreneurship program will assist the individual with completing a business plan to helping the individual establish their business as a corporation, LLC, etc.

Role of Business Committee

Sean “Michael” Stamper

I have been on the outside of Business Committee like almost everyone else. I have wrote, submitted, and represented contracts to Business Committee from my former job with Public Health and Human Services for monies that are necessary for many programs to give resources to our community that we have come to expect every day. With that said, I believe the role of Business Committee is vital to the success of our community. However I believe the success of Business Committee is dependent on the people who hold those seats. Presenting clear information is key in making the decision as to whether a contract is approved. A change in process is necessary for all members to be able to make the best decision possible. As it stands now, contracts are presented at Business Committee to members that have little to no knowledge of the vendor, bid process, selection process, scope of work, liability of the vendor and liability of the tribe. While all of this information will be in the packet, the contract is presented in a rushed manner that does not give each member the necessary time to review the information to make the best possible decision for the Tribe. It’s important that committee members have the time to review all of this necessary information before making a decision that can have an impact for the whole Tribe. Allowing committee members to view the documentation a week in advance would aid in this shortfall.

Andre Brown

The tribe’s business committee’s role lays primarily with business regulation on tribal land, with the tribe having the sovereign authority to do so. In our tribal code of ordinances, one may find “Chapter 106 – Business Regulation, Article III. – Cherokee Arts and Crafts Act” that states the following:

“Sec. 106-62. – Prohibition of misrepresentation of Cherokee goods.

It is unlawful to offer, display for sale, or sell any good in a manner that falsely suggests it is Cherokee produced, a Cherokee product, or the product of a particular enrolled member, the Tribe, or a Tribal arts and crafts organization.”

Subsequently, “Sec. 106-63. – Prohibition of misrepresentation of Native goods” states the same, with an emphasis on Native goods, members of any federally recognized Indian tribe, or Native arts and crafts organizations.

Each of these sections are a result of Ordinance No. 658, signed as of 10/02/2019. However, a visit to downtown Cherokee will show that there has been a lack of enforcement in this matter that directly impacts the integrity of our tribe, tribal craftsmen, and our tribe’s local economic stability. The entities providing and profiting from these products are blatantly violating this ordinance with their failure to comply. Which begs the question of, “Where is the enforcement?”, and is exemplary of the business committee’s failure to regulate commerce on tribal land. While in agreeance with the business committee’s role, enforcement in all matters is necessary. Negligence of any role, by any tribal entity, is worrisome. Especially in terms of business.

Dike Sneed

No response received

Jeff Thompson

The role of the Business Committee is not hard to describe in their role or structure. According to Cherokee Code, Sec. 117-33, the Committee is composed of the Principal Chief, Vice Chief, Tribal Council Chairman, Vice Chairman, and four additional members of Council. The committee approves sales of Tribal land between Tribal members and the committee negotiates and executes leases or permits for Tribal lands. The committee also approves property rental leases to nonmembers. Before approval of this lease the applicant must have a good credit reference, be of good character, and be able to operate the business on a financial basis. This is all that this part of the code states for the Business Committee, but the committee also approves or denies contracts over $50,000. Overall, I feel that the role of the Business Committee is a good thing. However, there needs to be better guidelines as to how they decide to approve. In stating this I mean they should not base their decision on personal feelings or just because someone else did not get it. For example, I have taken contracts to the committee, and had one member vote against approval because their constituent did not get approved by a different Program. Granted, I had nothing to do with their constituent being denied, so I could not answer for that. Had the whole committee chosen to vote for the same reason, then services would have been disrupted in one Program due to decisions made by another Program.

Richard Delano Huskey

The Business Committee is an essential branch of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians’ Tribal Council, responsible for regulating and overseeing businesses operating within the Qualla Boundary. The committee enforces laws and regulations related to business operations, licensing, and taxation. They also provide resources and support to enrolled members who are starting or growing their businesses, such as business planning, counseling, and financing. As a member of the Tribal Council, I would work collaboratively with the Business Committee to ensure that our enrolled members have access to the resources and support they need to succeed in their entrepreneurial pursuits. I would also advocate for policies and initiatives that promote job growth, economic development, and sustainability within our local business community.

Carolyn West

The EBCI established the Business Committee in 1931 as a court of equity to settle all disputes arising among Tribal members over boundary lines, to approve all sales of improvements among Tribal members, or other changes affecting ownership or occupancy of any lands owned by the Tribe. Currently, the Business Committee approves all sales of improvements between Tribal members along with land transfers, approves leasehold estate mortgages by nonmembers, negotiates and executes all leases or permits on behalf of the Tribe to name a few. C.C. 117-33. Further, the Business Committee approves all executive branch contracts over $50,000. C.C. 117-19. Currently, there are eight Business Committee members: Chief, Vice-Chief, Chairman, Vice-Chairman and four other Tribal Council members from each remaining community. C.C. 117-33(c).

Appearance of Qualla Boundary

Sean “Michael” Stamper

I share the same popular opinion that the appearance of the Qualla Boundary can and should be improved. I also share the same frustration that we have not done a facelift on old or dilapidated buildings that are well past their lifetime. However, I now have a different perspective on the situation. Downtown Cherokee has a multitude of landowners and lessee’s that see your comments and hear your frustrations about their buildings. The Tribe has purchased land for large amounts in the past and this has set an irrational precedent. This has become the norm and the expectation. For reference, recently a ¼ of an acre became available in the downtown area and the asking price was 3.5 million. The structure is as you’d expect. The business is closed, old, and in need of great repair. So the cost to give a makeover on this ¼ acre piece would extend well beyond 3.5 million. To add to the conversation, old and dilapidated buildings are likely in need of abatement. Average costs of abatement are around 18,000 depending on the air quality of the building. Could the Tribe enact eminent domain and take back the land from all of these landowners and leave them with nothing? Technically Yes. But how would you feel if that was your land, building, and lease? Not only would that be the wrong way to treat those who’ve invested in our community, but it would scare off future businesses from investing in Cherokee.

Andre Brown

The Qualla Boundary’s appearance has been in question for many years, while tribal budget allocation is aimed toward casino renovations and additions, investments or expenditures with long-term returns, and off-reservation ventures. With our reservation being the focal point of our tribe’s livelihood, attraction, and historical significance, budget allocation should be focused primarily on the reservation. Many of our main attractions, such as downtown Cherokee’s business district, are in need of facelifts throughout their entirety, while mere sections are being favored.

Our tribe has embraced being a tourist town for decades and will continue doing so for the foreseeable future as tourism-supporting development efforts continue. Ignoring the unsightliness found throughout the reservation will only lead to less tourism in the long-run. Tourism competitors, such as Asheville, are able to maintain their city’s appearance based on historical significance, structural integrity, and occasional maintenance when needed. Cherokee, seemingly, doesn’t share the same abilities or values, leaving many areas untouched far beyond their ruination. Simply looking around the reservation portrays this narrative. If we wish to maximize tourism and its accompanying generated revenue, we must alter the Qualla Boundary’s appearance.

“Eventually” is a term commonly used when this topic is in interest. However, action is needed now. While not an overnight process, these appearance issues could be resolved within a matter of only a couple years. This process would have the potential to provide a return, via increased tourism, much quicker than many recent investments or expenditures the tribe has taken part in.

Dike Sneed

No response received

Jeff Thompson

The next topic to discuss is the appearance of the Qualla Boundary. Seems like everyone I talk to agrees that downtown Cherokee needs a facelift. I also must agree. But I tend to think about the entire boundary in general. Sec. 47B-4 of the Cherokee Code states, “Any Tribal member who abandons such assigned lands and fails to utilize it during a period of 5 years shall forfeit all right, title, and interest to said lands which shall revert to the Tribe.” This statement seems vague as to what utilization means but, if one were to ride down from Wolftown to Birdtown they would see buildings that once were businesses that have been abandoned. Personally, I do not think that the land itself should be seized. I do feel that these structures should be removed. Members of my community have told me the reason as to why these buildings stay is because the owners were offered a sum for them only to be told that the sum was too high. So, these buildings are still here as a tactic for negotiation. I feel that the middle ground could be met with tact and understanding between the Tribe and owners of these buildings. If we are not willing to listen with open minds, then nothing can be accomplished.

Richard Delano Huskey

The appearance of the Qualla Boundary is a vital aspect of our community, as it represents our culture and identity to visitors and enrolled members alike. As a member of the Tribal Council, I would prioritize initiatives that improve the overall appearance and aesthetic of our community. This includes advocating for responsible development that aligns with our cultural values and traditions, as well as enforcing regulations related to property maintenance, signage, and littering. I would also work with community members and stakeholders to identify areas for improvement and create actionable plans to enhance our community’s appearance.

Carolyn West

My vision for appearance of Qualla Boundary, is to have more enrolled members as public safety employees: police, fire, EMS, etc. While I don’t have the exact numbers of enrolled verses non-enrolled working in these positions, there are several non-enrolled individuals in these positions that I see out in the community. I would like to see a program started in middle school and high school which would lead students toward a path to public safety. Having public safety employees who de-escalate violate conflicts, build relationships, provide mentorship, and promote community safety through nonviolent means is needed on the Qualla Boundary.

Role of Cherokee language

Sean “Michael” Stamper

The role of Cherokee language is vital to our identity as Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. I praise the efforts that have been implemented thus far. I also do not fault those efforts that have not yielded the desired results thus far. While these programs have shown a promising start in language preservation, we must do more. I do not believe that there is one “right way” to save and preserve the language and that is why I believe the more ideas the better. We cannot dismiss any new or innovative ideas that would aid in our battle to preserve our culture just because they are not our personal ideas. Uplift and encourage everyone that wants to learn and support new and innovative ideas that can get us to our end goal of adding names to the fluent speaker lists. Our culture was systematically targeted, and our language was brought to the brink of extinction because of it. It will take our whole Tribe, working together, to save our language.

Andre Brown

The role of Cherokee language has, and will continue to, increase in importance for generations to come. While our language has previously experienced a decline and dormancy, we are now seeing an active incline where opportunity will flourish. Not only will it allow all Cherokee members to preserve our history, culture, and traditions, but now we have the ability to create educational and career paths that will provide support to our tribe’s cultural, economic, and societal advancements.

Such advancements will include:

1. Progressed education programs beyond the current ability of the New Kituwah Academy and partnered colleges.

2. Increased cultural tourism as we have more speakers and ability to put our culture on display.

3. As well as, in the future, a new way of living and thinking that is closer to how our ancestor’s way of life once was, while also being full of new-age opportunities based on the same ideology.

Nurturing our language and harnessing the opportunities it presents is a process we, as a tribe, must embrace and prioritize to better prepare the next generation(s) to exceed our current and future efforts holistically. Only in this manner, will we see the aforementioned flourishment amongst our culture, economy, and society. While councilmen can help make huge impacts, true impact will require the tribe, as a whole, uniting to create a better future for our language. Councilmen must first realize and advocate for such change, while subsequently helping progress our language efforts beyond their current state.

Dike Sneed

No response received

Jeff Thompson

The role of the Cherokee language is a vital role to us. Our language is our identity. If we were to lose our language, we lose our identity as a people. With less than two hundred fluent speakers left, it is imperative to save the Cherokee language at any cost. Our language should not be used as a commodity for gain. Language is a lineal right of our people. Our teachers of the language are a resource that we should honor. They are not as simple as a Google search for phrases. The language is too complex and precious to be abused as such. I am very grateful that our Tribe has initiated plans to recover, revive, and try to save our language. These include Kituwah school, the full-time adult language learner Program, and the beginning stages of the Cherokee Language Speakers Bureau. I feel that more is to come and if elected, I promise to vote for any legislation that increases the odds for our Cherokee language to remain Cherokee and never be lost.

Richard Delano Huskey

The Cherokee language is an integral part of our culture and heritage, and its preservation and promotion are essential to the continuity of our traditions. As a member of the Tribal Council, I would prioritize initiatives that promote the Cherokee language and increase its usage within our community. This includes supporting language immersion programs, language classes for enrolled members of all ages, and the creation of more Cherokee language resources such as signage, publications, and digital media. I would also work to ensure that the Cherokee language is included in all aspects of tribal governance and decision-making processes.

Carolyn West

Since time immemorial, the Cherokee people spoke our language. The language is the heart of who we are as Cherokee people.

Development of Cultural Tourism

Sean “Michael” Stamper

Cultural Tourism is an exciting development that hits home with many because the local attractions that many of us grew up on, are still around. When I think of Cultural Tourism I immediately think of Unto These Hills and the Cherokee Museum. Our annual Fall festival has always been a huge draw that allows our community to come together and allow tourists to experience our local food traditions. This is an effort that needs to be included with the direction of how the town is expected to look from the feedback of the community. The sustainability of Cultural Tourism will go hand and hand with the continued efforts to give Cherokee a new and updated look. These topics cannot be separate and must be included in the same conversation so that there is continuity amongst our attractions. Our culture should be incorporated in our Tourism strategic planning but also protected. This is also a topic where there are no wrong answers. The more ideas, the better.

Andre Brown

Cultural tourism is one of the tribe’s greatest assets used in generating numbers, both in monetary and touristic manners. Top travel websites, Cherokee’s chamber of commerce, and our visitor’s information website all have one thing in common; Their “things to do” lists all have either site-seeing or cultural attractions listed at the top, while our casino and other attractions rest lower on the list(s). As the casino generates large amounts of revenue, the beautiful land we inhabit and our cultural attractions are what is bringing the vast majority of tourists into our town. In the past, we have recognized this call to action and offered several options for tourists to partake in during their visit. However, we have since been less persistent to progress, complacent with the few attractions we have, and blind to many of the issues they raise.

Now, and as previously mentioned, there is opportunity to be harnessed not only in generating tourism, but also in providing future generations with the ability to use our language to their advantage, put our culture on display, and prosper in a new way of living and thinking. Culturally appropriated “street chiefs”, knock-off craft stores, and unreasonably stereotypically-named businesses are simply underwhelming as a Native American and a local to the area. The call to action here is to simply progress; as a tribe, as a top tourist destination, and as a society living in an age of progressiveness.

Dike Sneed

No response received

Jeff Thompson

Development of Cultural Tourism is a topic that I feel has been a part of Cherokee as long as I can remember. Although, I do not feel it would be development more than it would be a revitalization. I would have to refer back to the subject of economic development. As stated in the CEDS, the Cultural District Master Plan would provide a huge impact to the Cultural Tourism Revitalization. It is my opinion, that we need to sink more money into things for Cherokee instead of outside the boundary. On the other hand, I do think investment is a great thing but if we were to invest 100 million into Cherokee with a return rate of 7.5% Tribal Levy, then we invest in us. Before the casino, our biggest cash flow was tourism. How did we get tourists to come to Cherokee? They wanted to witness our culture and our crafts. Cultural tourism is something we should have never lost sight of and is the thing we need back in Cherokee as a secondary source of income for our Tribe.

Richard Delano Huskey

Cultural tourism is an important aspect of economic development on the Qualla Boundary, as it provides opportunities for visitors to learn about and engage with our culture and heritage. As a member of the Tribal Council, I would prioritize initiatives that promote and expand cultural tourism in our community. This includes supporting and expanding existing cultural events and festivals, creating new cultural attractions and experiences, and promoting our cultural heritage through digital media and other channels. I would also advocate for policies and initiatives that ensure that cultural tourism is sustainable and respectful of our traditions and values.

Carolyn West

As Cherokee our history is engaging and tells our story; this is a way to attract visitors. We tell the story of the Trail of Tears; we need to tell about all eras of Federal Indian policy and how it affect us.

Why do you feel you are the best choice for Painttown Council representative?

Sean “Michael” Stamper

I believe I am the best choice for Painttown Council because I am motivated to do the job every day. I have been doing the job since January 3rd 2023 and see the amount of work it demands. This job is not a typical “9-5” job that has a strict set of expectations. There is no job description. There are no minimum qualifications. If an individual chose to, they could show up and do the bare minimum every day. I hold the position of “Council Member” in very high regard and with a great deal of respect. I also value and appreciate every community member in Painttown. We as Council Members have a great deal of responsibility for the fiscal well-being of the tribal citizens. Since occupying my position, I have become more aware of the financial state of the Tribe and the consequences of raising your hand for new opportunities. I look forward to the opportunity to set the budget for the tribe, as I have only had the task of balancing said budget thus far. Enforcing the mindset of fiscal responsibility in the council chambers is necessary for the success of every enrolled member. I will continue to bring a new standard of work ethic that will not rely on other committees or outside subject matter experts. I will continue to conduct my own research on every matter so that I can justify why I vote, every vote.

Andre Brown

No response received

Dike Sneed

No response received

Jeff Thompson

Si Yo. My name is Jeff Thompson, and I am a candidate for Tribal Council Representative from the Painttown community. I am thankful for the opportunity for a chance to represent my community and my Tribe. I want to say thank you again for this opportunity. I am proud to be Cherokee and I am proud to be from ANiWoDiHi. If elected, I will work hard for all of Cherokee. I want fiscal responsibility and do not except status quo as how Council should be. All I ask is for your vote so I can prove to you I mean what I say. Give Me A Chance To Work. Sgi.

Richard Delano Huskey

I believe I would be the best choice for council because I have a deep understanding of our community, having been a lifelong member of Painttown. My experience working for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians in various capacities, including at Harrah’s, CIHA, and EBCI, has given me valuable insight into the inner workings of our tribal government and the challenges we face.

Additionally, my education and experience in IT and cybersecurity provide a unique perspective on how we can use technology to enhance our community and protect our sensitive information. I am committed to ensuring transparency and accountability in all tribal affairs, including the management of our finances and investments.

My platform is focused on improving the quality of life for all members of our community, including addressing the pressing issues of housing and land purchasing, battling inflation costs, and promoting economic development through the Division of Commerce. I am also committed to preserving our culture and language, as well as bringing new businesses and activities to the reservation that don’t revolve solely around the casino.

In short, I am a dedicated and experienced leader who is passionate about serving our community and ensuring that our future is bright and prosperous. I believe that with my knowledge, skills, and commitment to our people, I am the best choice for council and will work tirelessly to make a positive impact for our community.

Carolyn West

Siyo nigada Kelani Wudaligv dogwadoa.

Hello my name is Carolyn West. I am running for Painttown Tribal Council. I am an attorney who practices Federal Indian law and criminal defense. My educational journey began when I received my A.A. (Paralegal Technology) in 1997 from Southwestern Community College. I received my B.S. (Criminal Justice) in 2003 and my M.P.A. (Public Affairs) in 2005 from Western Carolina University. I also received my J.D. and an Indian law certificate in 2010 from the University of New Mexico. I am licensed in two states and with two tribal nations. I worked as the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Legislative Counsel (2016-2022) and as the Navajo Nation Legislative Counsel (2014-2016). During both employments, I drafted resolutions and ordinances to amendments the respective Tribal Code or policy changes. I presented legal arguments by drafting legal pleadings and legal memoranda. Essential in both positions was to know their respective Tribal Code and case law. Both opportunities allowed me to experience firsthand what being a Tribal Council Representative entails. First, I learned that being a Tribal Council Representative is serving the people through legislative acts that are in the best interest of the Tribe. Second, I learned community and community representation is at the core of representing one’s community as a Tribal Council representative. Finally, I learned that there is a learning curve to being a Tribal Council representative; one that coupled with my education and experience may not be that steep of a learning curve for me.