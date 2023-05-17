Big Cove Tribal Council candidates respond to issues

The Cherokee One Feather invited all candidates in the 2023 EBCI (Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians) Election to weigh in on various topics. Each candidate was given a 250-word limit per topic. Below are the responses we received by our deadline. Candidates are listed in the order they will appear on the ballot per the EBCI Board of Elections.

Economic Development

Carla Pheasant Neadeau

No response received

Richard French

No response received

Perry Shell

No response received

Venita Wolfe

Economic development is a very important topic for our community. There are three major segments of our local economy. The gaming and tourism industries, the non-gaming businesses and enterprises, and the tribal governmental operations. As the gaming infrastructure has grown, the non-gaming tourism offerings has not grown as quickly. For economic development to continue, we need to provide good quality of life including things to do within our communities. I would like to revisit the 2018 comprehensive economic develop strategy report to further discuss opportunities that will promote economic growth for our Cherokee communities.

Role of Business Committee

Carla Pheasant Neadeau

No response received

Richard French

No response received

Perry Shell

No response received

Venita Wolfe

The role of the business committee is to establish and safeguard the rights, powers, and privileges of the Cherokee people by improving the economic status and promote the overall health of the tribe. I would like to attend and play an active role within the business committee meetings; the discussions and decisions affect every enrolled member.

Appearance of Qualla Boundary

Carla Pheasant Neadeau

No response received

Richard French

No response received

Perry Shell

No response received

Venita Wolfe

The Appearance of Qualla Boundary will require every single community member to be held accountable and take an active role in improving our environment. The Qualla Boundary is beautiful and full of natural resources. Our rivers and mountains deserve to be clean and cared for. There are many buildings that have gone into disarray; attention needs to be given to beautify our surroundings. I would like to further research how this can be done. I’m sure this has been discussed, I would like to be a part of this discussion and move forward with action to improve the appearance of our community.

Role of Cherokee language

Carla Pheasant Neadeau

No response received

Richard French

No response received

Perry Shell

No response received

Venita Wolfe

The Role of Cherokee Language is very important to me. I’ve struggled with learning the language; I’ve had various instructors with various teaching methods. I’ve spoken with language and culture keepers and understand the urgent need to share the language and keep the language alive. Revitalizing the Cherokee language is a responsibility that cannot be placed upon a few, we need to keep our language, culture, and traditions alive. Working together to address this concern is a priority.

Development of Cultural Tourism

Carla Pheasant Neadeau

No response received

Richard French

No response received

Perry Shell

No response received

Venita Wolfe

The Development of Cultural Tourism ties into economic development. Exploring the opportunities to further cultural education to visitors to Cherokee and to our native families who may not be familiar with Cherokee culture and traditions. The Cultural District has the potential to be expanded upon. Engaging our community artists, members, and local businesses would be the steppingstone needed to begin the cultural revolution that could be our niche in the Smokies.

Why do you feel you are the best choice for Big Cove Tribal Council representative?

Carla Pheasant Neadeau

No response received

Richard French

No response received

Perry Shell

No response received

Venita Wolfe

Siyo Big Cove and Tow String residents. My name is Venita K. Wolfe, I would like to serve as our tribal council representative. I will be the voice for our communities; promoting community needs and development. As a freshman councilperson, I am excited to learn the complex tribal government structure and participate in the process to improve the lives of every enrolled member.

Since moving back home in 2018, I’ve taken active roles in the Big Cove community as secretary of Big Cove community club (2011-present) and secretary of Community Club Council (2012). I’ve worked for the tribe as a health educator with Public Health and Human Services and a training development specialist with tribal human resources. I’m a 2023 Remember the Removal rider focusing on the training involved in the journey to Oklahoma.

I earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science and a Master of Science degree in Health Education from the University of New Mexico. I recently completed my Master of Legal Studies in Indigenous Peoples Law from the University of Oklahoma. I value education coupled with kindness, compassion, consideration, empathy, and understanding.

There are many areas of interest that may be discussed. There has been five topics of community concern we have been asked to discuss. I look forward to meeting, speaking, and listening to community members. Please feel free to contact me at 828-554-1199 or email: venitawolfe@gmail.com.