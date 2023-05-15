OBITUARY: Vera Lynn “Sam” Rickman

Vera Lynn “Sam” Rickman, age 68, passed away on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Cherokee Indian Hospital.

She is survived by her sons, Patrick Rickman and John Rickman; brother, William Davis; and sister, Jackie Davis. Vera is preceded in death by her father, Jack C. Davis; mother, Roxie Rattler Davis; son, Ronson Rickman; brothers, Hoppi Davis, Glenn “Dude” Davis, Carl “Joe” Davis, Pete Davis; and sister, Betty “Mit” Davis.

A visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, May 17 in the chapel of Long House Funeral Home beginning at 4 p.m.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.