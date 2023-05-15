Agenda for Town Hall Meeting 2023

by May 15, 2023General Announcements0 comments

Submitted by Office of Vice Chief Alan B. Ensley 

 

TOWN HALL MEETING 2023

Tuesday, May 16 at 6 p.m. at the Peaches Squirrell Sports & Recreation Complex

 

AGENDA

6 p.m. – Meeting called by Vice Chief Alan B. Ensley

The following topics will be discussed, with a set time frame of 40 minutes per topic. Please allow time for questions from the audience.

6:10 p.m.CHEROKEE MASTER PLAN

  • Fairgrounds (details, size, cost, commercial kitchen, parking deck, stage, completion date)
  • Mingo/Soco Falls (updates on when this work will begin and completion date)
  • Elders Assisted Living Complex (updates)
  • Robbinsville Movement (Museum, land purchases, effects on the Snowbird Community, updates)

6:50 p.m. – EBCI INVESTMENT PLANS

  • Summary report of revenue received from all LLCs
  • Who has the power to waiver sovereignty when making contract deals?
  • Explanation of what the Endowment & Debt Sinking Funds are as used in reference by Tribal Council when allocating money for projects. What is the purpose of these funds?
  • What is the actual return on each project the Tribe has invested in?

7:30 p.m. – COMMERCE

  • Update on downtown (will renovations ever happen to improve them cosmetically, whose responsibility is it to keep them looking nice, update on resolution passed during Hicks administration to do improvements)
  • Restaurants, Grocery stores (will we ever get another grocery store, plans for new restaurants)
  • Plans for events for the fairgrounds or in the area, why are there no cultural events anymore that attract tourists, family entertainment)

8:10 p.m. – CANNABIS UPDATE

  • Who is Sovereign Cannabis?
  • Why do they get 28% of the revenue the Tribe receives from sales?
  • Has the Tribe received their audit from Qualla, LLC yet? If not, will Tribal Council withhold funding until they do?
  • How many applications for medical cards has Qualla, LLC received as of today?
  • Will there be a referendum for the sale of recreational cannabis?

 

 