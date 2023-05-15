Agenda for Town Hall Meeting 2023

Submitted by Office of Vice Chief Alan B. Ensley

TOWN HALL MEETING 2023

Tuesday, May 16 at 6 p.m. at the Peaches Squirrell Sports & Recreation Complex

AGENDA

6 p.m. – Meeting called by Vice Chief Alan B. Ensley

The following topics will be discussed, with a set time frame of 40 minutes per topic. Please allow time for questions from the audience.

6:10 p.m. – CHEROKEE MASTER PLAN

Fairgrounds (details, size, cost, commercial kitchen, parking deck, stage, completion date)

Mingo/Soco Falls (updates on when this work will begin and completion date)

Elders Assisted Living Complex (updates)

Robbinsville Movement (Museum, land purchases, effects on the Snowbird Community, updates)

6:50 p.m. – EBCI INVESTMENT PLANS

Summary report of revenue received from all LLCs

Who has the power to waiver sovereignty when making contract deals?

Explanation of what the Endowment & Debt Sinking Funds are as used in reference by Tribal Council when allocating money for projects. What is the purpose of these funds?

What is the actual return on each project the Tribe has invested in?

7:30 p.m. – COMMERCE

Update on downtown (will renovations ever happen to improve them cosmetically, whose responsibility is it to keep them looking nice, update on resolution passed during Hicks administration to do improvements)

Restaurants, Grocery stores (will we ever get another grocery store, plans for new restaurants)

Plans for events for the fairgrounds or in the area, why are there no cultural events anymore that attract tourists, family entertainment)

8:10 p.m. – CANNABIS UPDATE