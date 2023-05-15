Agenda for Town Hall Meeting 2023

Submitted by Office of Vice Chief Alan B. Ensley
TOWN HALL MEETING 2023
Tuesday, May 16 at 6 p.m. at the Peaches Squirrell Sports & Recreation Complex
AGENDA
6 p.m. – Meeting called by Vice Chief Alan B. Ensley
The following topics will be discussed, with a set time frame of 40 minutes per topic. Please allow time for questions from the audience.
6:10 p.m. – CHEROKEE MASTER PLAN
- Fairgrounds (details, size, cost, commercial kitchen, parking deck, stage, completion date)
- Mingo/Soco Falls (updates on when this work will begin and completion date)
- Elders Assisted Living Complex (updates)
- Robbinsville Movement (Museum, land purchases, effects on the Snowbird Community, updates)
6:50 p.m. – EBCI INVESTMENT PLANS
- Summary report of revenue received from all LLCs
- Who has the power to waiver sovereignty when making contract deals?
- Explanation of what the Endowment & Debt Sinking Funds are as used in reference by Tribal Council when allocating money for projects. What is the purpose of these funds?
- What is the actual return on each project the Tribe has invested in?
7:30 p.m. – COMMERCE
- Update on downtown (will renovations ever happen to improve them cosmetically, whose responsibility is it to keep them looking nice, update on resolution passed during Hicks administration to do improvements)
- Restaurants, Grocery stores (will we ever get another grocery store, plans for new restaurants)
- Plans for events for the fairgrounds or in the area, why are there no cultural events anymore that attract tourists, family entertainment)
8:10 p.m. – CANNABIS UPDATE
- Who is Sovereign Cannabis?
- Why do they get 28% of the revenue the Tribe receives from sales?
- Has the Tribe received their audit from Qualla, LLC yet? If not, will Tribal Council withhold funding until they do?
- How many applications for medical cards has Qualla, LLC received as of today?
- Will there be a referendum for the sale of recreational cannabis?